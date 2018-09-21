Mom of Jogger Stabbed to Death in D.C. Says She Has 'No Hate' for Her Daughter's Killer

The mother of Wendy Martinez, the Washington, D.C., woman who was fatally stabbed while jogging near her home on Tuesday, is speaking out about her daughter’s killer.

“My heart has no room for hate, has no room for resentfulness,” Cora Martinez said during a news conference held on Thursday.

“We believe in the greatest judge and the ultimate person that is going to give what is deserved, so I am asking my family to do the same. Let it go.”

“Wendy is at peace, she is happy and we want to follow that example,” Cora said.

She also revealed that she and Wendy went wedding dress shopping over the weekend after her daughter got engaged to her fiancé, Daniel Hincapie, last week.

“These last seven days were the happiest of Wendy’s life,” Cora said. “We went to the store she was trying out gowns.”

RELATED: Woman Killed on Jog ‘Was Excited’ for Upcoming Wedding After Getting Engaged Days Before Stabbing

Wendy Martinez Courtesy Martinez Family

“I never figured that when I saw my daughter in that dress, that … she was buying it for her funeral,” Cora continued while holding back tears.

Wendy’s fiancé also opened up about their engagement. “I was so excited. I was the happiest man in the world, engaged with the love of my life. Finding dates, venues, thinking about logistics…”

“And suddenly she’s gone. It’s a real tragedy,” Hincapie said.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

After her attack, Wendy desperately stumbled into a local Chinese restaurant covered in her own blood, according to footage obtained by the restaurant’s surveillance cameras. Once inside, Wendy collapsed, prompting customers to rush to her side, Chief of Police Peter Newsham explained to reporters on Wednesday.

From left: Wendy Martinez and Daniel Hincapie Facebook

Wendy was later transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was 35.

A man police believe was seen leaving the scene, in footage captured by a nearby surveillance camera, has been arrested, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Newsham announced during a news conference on Thursday.

The suspect was located in a nearby park and transported to a homicide division for questioning. “Sufficient probable cause was established” and 23-year-old Anthony Crawford was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing, Newsham said.

“We believe that there was only one person involved in the assault. We do not have any information that Wendy knew or had any association with the suspect in this case,” Newsham said.

Crawford has yet to enter a plea and does not have a lawyer.