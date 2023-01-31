D.C., Govt. Worker Accused of Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old Black Boy He Claimed Was Trying to Break into Cars

More than three weeks after being accused of fatally shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake, a Washington D.C. government worker is expected to face a second-degree murder charge in connection with the killing, NBC Washington reports.

The alleged gunman, who has been identified as 41-year-old Jason Lewis, a D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation employee, surrendered to police on Jan. 31, according to The Washington Post. He was reportedly placed on administrative leave.

The man went outside his Northeast D.C. home with a registered gun after he "heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles," just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

After an "interaction," the suspect fired his gun and struck Blake multiple times, authorities said in the release. Blake, of Northeast D.C., was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Officers also reportedly found a stolen car at the scene, which they believe the boy had been using as a getaway car, per NBC News. Blake was a student at Brookland Middle School, according to a GoFundMe launched for his funeral expenses.

In an email to parents obtained by Fox 5 DC, school officials remembered him as ​​a "quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved football and fashion".

Police said in the release that detectives from the department's homicide branch were working with the US Attorney's Office "to review the facts and circumstances for any potential criminal charges."

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III addressed the public earlier this month, after misinformation about the case's details, including why the suspect's identity was not immediately released, sparked outrage in the community.

"We recognize that the community has a desire to get the details in this incident, but they must also acknowledge that the ongoing nature of the investigation prevents us from sharing specifics that could jeopardize the integrity of the case," he said at a press conference on Jan. 10.

"There has been too much misinformation swirling around this incident and too many people have made assumptions about this case, and it's unfair to the grieving family," the chief added.

He mentioned that the department became aware of photos that were circulating on social media showing "people who have nothing to do with this case, and people are making allegations centered around race, and it's wrong."

Contee has since confirmed that the alleged gunman is Black, NBC Washington reports.

It is not immediately clear if Lewis has entered a plea. His lawyer, Lee Smith, told The New York Times that Lewis "maintains his innocence."

