As Shots Rang Out in Dayton, a Heroic Nurse Stopped to Help Victims: 'A Row of Bodies'

Image zoom Kayla Miller TODAY

As shots rang out on the streets of Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning, Kayla Miller was running for her life when she spotted victims who had been hit by the flying bullets.

“I look down the sidewalk and see just a row of bodies,” Kayla Miller told NBC’s TODAY. “People shot, some alive, some not.”

Putting her own life in danger, Miller, a critical care nurse, stopped to perform CPR on some of the wounded victims on the sidewalk.

RELATED: Victims Identified in Dayton Mass Shooting That Killed 9, Injured 26

Miller, who was at Ned Pepper’s Bar celebrating a friend’s 25th birthday, said she felt compelled to help in any way she could.

“I’m grateful to be able to be alive and talk to my family and friends and tell them I’m OK,” she told TODAY, sobbing. “but my heart breaks for these families.

“It’s just not fair.”

Image zoom The scene outside of Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton, Ohio John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

Nine people were killed and 27 injured when Connor Betts, 24, of nearby Bellbrook, dressed in body armor and carrying a .223-caliber rifle and high-capacity magazines, opened fire outside of Ned Peppers Bar in the city’s popular Oregon district at 1:05 a.m., Dayton Police Chief Richard S. Biehl said.

Among Betts’ victims was his own sister, Megan, who was 22.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Betts was killed by police in the area as he headed into the bar — within 30 seconds opening fire, say authorities.

The Dayton massacre was the second mass shooting in the United States in less than 24 hours. The day before, at least 20 people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

In Dayton, when the shots rang out just after 1 a.m., chaos ensued, Miller told TODAY.

“Everyone was just crawling toward the back exit, just finding each other to get out of the bar,” Miller said.

RELATED: 9 Killed, 27 Injured in Mass Shooting in Dayton, Ohio, Less Than 24 Hours After El Paso Attack

The victims of the Dayton attack are: Lois Oglesby, 27; Megan Betts, 22; Sayid Saleh, 38; Derrick Fudge, 57; Logan Turner, 30; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Thomas McNichols, 25; Beatrice Warren Curtis, 36; Monica Brickhouse, 39.

If police hadn’t acted so quickly, “hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today,” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said, the Associated Press reports.

“They just had a shooting at Walmart [in El Paso]. This world. This world is so sad right now,” says Redman. “It’s so sad.”