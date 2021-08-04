Early in the morning on August 4, 2019, a man opened fire in a bustling part of Dayton's historic Oregon District, killing nine people and injuring 27 others

On the 2nd Anniversary of the Dayton Mass Shooting, Remembering 9 Innocent People Who Lost Their Lives

Two years ago, the historic Oregon District in downtown Dayton, Ohio, was forever marked by tragedy.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019, a man entered the popular nightlife neighborhood carrying a rifle and opened fire at people outside of Ned Peppers Bar.

The shooting only lasted 30 seconds before he was killed by police, but in that time, he took the lives of nine innocent people — including his younger sister — and injured 27 more.

The mass shooting in Dayton occurred mere hours after 20 people were shot and killed inside an El Paso, Texas, Walmart, and while the two incidents were unrelated, they left an indelible scar on a nation plagued by gun violence.

Below is a list of the victims who lost their lives as a result of the Dayton mass shooting two years ago.

Logan Turner, 30

Dayton Shooting Logan Turner

On the day of the shooting, the Turners planned to celebrate Logan's 30th birthday — his grandmother had baked his favorite German Chocolate cake for the occasion.

A former high school varsity football player, Turner loved fixing cars and worked as a machinist, his family members said. On the night he died, he was out with a friend he has known since kindergarten, who got shot in the arm.

His aunt, Susan Scherbauer, described him as a "wonderful, caring person."

"He had a good job. He had his own home. He had just met a girl he was so happy about. You could just see it on his face."

Thomas McNichols, 25

Dayton Shooting Thomas McNichols | Credit: Donna Johnson

McNichols was a beloved father of four who was known as a "gentle giant" and a "loving young man," his aunt Donna Johnson told PEOPLE.

McNichols, who worked in a factory, loved playing Fortnite with his nephews and son and enjoyed Marvel movies.

"Whenever a Marvel movie came out, he'd take his kids and nephews to the movies. Just a loving father and a loving family man," Johnson said.

McNichols attended Resurrection Baptist Church in Dayton and had begun to get his GED.

Johnson said McNichols was "very protective" of his sisters and cousins, a sentiment echoed by cousin Jevin Lamar, who told The New York Times that McNichols was "a great father, a great brother — he was a protector."

Nicholas Cumer, 25

Nicholas Cumer Credit: Twitter

Cumer was a graduate student at Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania in the Master of Cancer Care program, according to a press release from the school.

He was in Dayton as part of his internship program with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance. The week before his death, Maple Tree offered him a full-time position to run one of their new offices, according to Maple Tree's Facebook page.

"Nick is remembered for his hard work and dedication to Maple Tree," the post said. "He loved his patients and served them well, with a loving and caring spirit. He continuously went above and beyond our expectations and worked with a high level of excellence. He was well liked and respected by everyone on our team, and we all will miss him very much."

The Saint Francis release said Cumer "was dedicated to caring for others. He was recognized at the 2019 Community Engagement Awards among students who had completed 100+ hours of service. In addition he was a graduate assistant with the university marching band."

Lois Oglesby, 27

Lois Oglesby Lois Oglesby | Credit: Family Photo

Oglesby was a mother of two who had her second baby the month before she died, her uncle, Joe Oglesby, told The Washington Post.

Her friend Derasha Merrett told the Dayton Daily News that she received a horrific phone call at 3 a.m. from a mutual friend telling her Lois was dead.

"We grew up in the same church, on the same drill team. She works at my kids' daycare," Merrett said. "We all grew up in this little town. We're all family."

Megan Betts, 22

Megan Betts Megan Betts | Credit: Facebook

Betts was a student at Wright State University studying earth and environmental sciences, according to her student profile.

According to her LinkedIn page, she had recently spent time as a tour guide at the Missoula Smokejumper Visitor Center in Montana, which is dedicated to forest preservation and fire prevention.

Daniel Cottrell, her former supervisor at the center, described Betts to The Washington Post as a "very positive person" who was well-liked by her peers.

"We really enjoyed the time that she spent working here for us. She was full of life and really passionate," Cottrell said. "She was a very caring individual."

Derrick Fudge, 57

Derrick Fudge Credit: Facebook

Fudge's son, Dion Green, told PEOPLE, "He was a great father," and added, "Everybody who knows him, they can't say nothing bad about him."

His younger sister, Twyla Southall, told PEOPLE that Fudge loved fishing and cooking, and was planning to paint his granddaughter's bedroom for her 11th birthday.

Every chance he could, Southall said, he spent time with his son.

He died in his son's arms.

"Know he was loved by his family," Green said.

Monica Brickhouse, 39

Monica Storey Brickhouse Credit: Facebook

Brickhouse lived in Virginia Beach, Va., and traveled with friend Beatrice Warren-Curtis to Ohio. Warren-Curtis was also killed in the attack.

She ran a design, event planning and catering company called Two Good Girls, according to her Facebook page. Her LinkedIn says she was also a Recovery Specialist with Anthem in Norfolk, Va.

The Dayton Daily News reports that Brittany Hart, a friend of Brickhouse's, wrote on Facebook, "This just can't be real," and described Brickhouse as "like another aunt to me."

"To lose a loved one to senseless violence is just unfair, especially since it could be preventable!!" Hart wrote. "I am so sorry this has happened to you all!"

Beatrice "Nicole" Warren-Curtis, 36

Nicole Curtis Credit: Facebook

Warren-Curtis, who went by Nicole Curtis on Facebook, lived in Virginia Beach, Va. Her Facebook profile photo showed her gazing out at the ocean under a bright blue sky. Warren-Curtis was visiting Ohio with her friend Monica Brickhouse when the two were killed at Ned Peppers bar.

After the shootings, friends of Warren-Curtis posted about her untimely death on Facebook. One friend and colleague named Tonya Amos wrote, "I was devastated this morning when I got the news and still don't feel like I have a heartbeat inside of me. Nicole Curtis and Monica Storey Brickhouse were like two of my work daughters."

"I had the opportunity to manage and mentor them for some years," Amos continued. "We sat beside each other everyday. We have laughed and cried together. Shared life stories and supported each other. These two ladies were very special to me. I'm sad and mad and [sic] this senseless loss."

Saeed Saleh, 38

Saheed Saleh Dayton shooting victim

Saleh was a recent refugee from Eritrea known as a hard worker devoted to his wife and kids, said Elenne Abraham, who attended the same church as Saleh's family.

"I think the only time I ever heard about him taking time off was the day he died. He was outside the club, getting some air and he was killed," Abraham said.

Saleh was a native of Eritrea in Africa, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Yahya Khamis, president of the Dayton Sudanese Community, remembered Saleh as a "kindhearted and hard working" man, the Dayton Daily News reported, and Khamis told the newspaper that various community members from across Ohio have visited Dayton to say goodbye to their friend since Saleh's murder.

Khamis, who served as a spokesperson for Saleh's family, also told the Dayton Daily News, "We are here as a family, no matter who we are, as the city of Dayton is a welcoming city."