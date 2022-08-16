Daycare Teacher Allegedly Captured on Video Punching 4-Year-Old in Head: 'Do You Want Me to Hit You?'

A Florida preschool teacher is facing felony charges after police say that she repeatedly hit a 4-year-old child on a school playground.

Ashley Richards, 32, was arrested and charged on Wednesday with one count of child abuse in the third degree.

According to a press release from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, a witness allegedly heard screams coming form the playground of KinderCare Learning Center in Dunedin, Florida.

"The witness observed Richards yelling at the victim and repeatedly punching the child with both an open and closed fist to the back and side of the head," the press release reads. "Richards was also observed pushing the child to the ground and yelling 'Do you want me to hit you?' The incident was captured on the witness' cell phone."

Richards has worked as a preschool teacher at KinderCare Learning Center since March 2021, the statement says.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, deputies viewed the cell phone video. Authorities allege that the video showed Richards pulling the child over her legs and continuing to punch him as the child screamed.

The affidavit states that authorities interviewed the 4-year-old boy, who said he had gotten in trouble for fighting with his brother.

Authorities interviewed Richards, according to the affidavit. She denied punching or hitting the child.

"The teacher's alleged actions do not reflect who we are or the training we provide our teachers," KinderCare public relations manager Colleen Moran said in a statement. "We are working with the police to determine what may or may not have happened. In the meantime, the teacher involved is on administrative leave until further notice."

Richards has not yet entered a plea. She has been released on $5,000 bond. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf, and she did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.