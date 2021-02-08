Daycare Owner Charged with Murder After Video Allegedly Shows Her Putting Baby Face-Down in Crib

A daycare owner in Georgia has been charged with murder after a 4-month-old died while in her care.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dunwoody police were dispatched to Little Lovey daycare after receiving a call reporting an unresponsive child. Officers "arrived within minutes" and began resuscitation efforts on the four-month-old infant, according to a police news release. Paramedics then rushed the child to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two days later, the daycare owner, Amanda Harris Hickey, 45, was arrested and charged with felony murder and cruelty to children.

According to her arrest warrant, Hickey was watching eight or nine other children at the time of the infant's death, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. She allegedly told investigators she put the infant down for a nap on his back in a "Pack N' Play" at around 1:45 p.m. She allegedly told investigator she didn't check on him again until 3:45 p.m., and said he must have rolled over onto his stomach, the warrant reportedly states.

However, surveillance footage obtained by investigators allegedly shows the 45-year-old putting the infant face-down in the crib.

"He does crawl a bit but stopped around 1:45," an officer wrote in the warrant, according to the Journal-Constitution.

According to state records, Hickey's is licensed to look after a maximum of six children at a time. The video allegedly captured "other actions which are under investigation," the paper reports.

Police have not revealed any additional information in the infant's death. Police have not spoken about his cause of death or his identity.