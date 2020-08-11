Florida Father Shoots Terminally Ill Daughter, 11, Then Turns Gun on Himself

“We were told by the mother that she did have a debilitating illness and that’s a possibility why this occurred,” Davie police Lt. Mark Leone tells PEOPLE.

A Florida father and his terminally ill 11-year-old daughter are dead in what authorities say was an apparent murder-suicide.

Police said investigators were called to the family’s home in Davie just before 9 a.m. Monday by the child’s mother.

“The mother heard what she believed to be gunshots coming from one of the other rooms,” Davie police Lt. Mark Leone tells PEOPLE. “She went in there and was understandably hysterical and called the police.”

Police are not releasing the identity of the father and daughter, but the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the deceased as Kenbian Ng and his daughter Angela, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

The father and child were discovered in the parents' bedroom, Leone says.

Angela died at the scene and her father died later at the hospital.

Leone says investigators were told by the girl’s mother that the girl had a terminal illness. Police are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

“We were told by the mother that she did have a debilitating illness and that’s a possibility why this occurred,” he says. “We still need to have our investigation to rule out any other possibilities also. We have to make sure our investigation is thorough.”

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the girl had cancer in her femur and was going through chemotherapy. She was scheduled in late August to have her leg amputated.