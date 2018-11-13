David Schwimmer Thanked by Police After Theft Suspect Who Looks Like Him Is Arrested

The search for the David Schwimmer lookalike accused of stealing from a restaurant in England has come to an end.

A suspect who bears a striking resemblance to the actor’s character Ross on the long-running Friends sitcom is under arrest. In October, police posted online an image from surveillance video of the alleged thief that went viral — and the actor followed by posting a cheeky video to declare it wasn’t him.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

No name was released to identify the 36-year-old suspect, who police said in a tweet was arrested in London on Monday in connection with the alleged Sept. 20 theft of a carton of cans from a Blackpool restaurant.

“Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer!,” Lancaster Police tweeted.

Following the appeal we posted looking for a man who resembles a well-known actor, we now have an update. Thanks to our colleagues @MetPoliceUK, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall last night on suspicion of theft. Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer! pic.twitter.com/nOgF1KQb0X — LancsPolice (@LancsPolice) November 13, 2018

Metropolitan Police in London responded with their own tweet to their law enforcement peers, referencing the show’s well-known theme song with the hashtag #IllBeThereForYou.

After the initial image of the suspect went viral, fans of the NBC show swiftly spread the word and helped authorities identify the man they wanted for questioning.

RELATED: Friends Fans Divided Over Theory Explaining Why Monica and Ross Had to Be Siblings

Comments poured in referencing almost every aspect of the show, which initially ran from 1994 to 2004 but lives on in reruns. The subjects ranged from yet another play on the show’s theme song — “It’s not been his day, his month or even his year,” one user wrote — to esoteric one-liners.

RELATED: Police Identify Alleged Thief Who Looks Like Friends Alum David Schwimmer

The many jokes about the now 51-year-old actor’s character of Ross Geller, a cerebral paleontologist, including that he was “on a break” — a nod to Ross’ on-again, off-again relationship with Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston.

Could we BE any more overwhelmed with the response to our CCTV appeal about a theft at a restaurant in Blackpool? Most importantly, we're now satisfied we've identified the man in the still & our enquiries are very much continuing. Huge thanks for sharing it with your Friends 👍 pic.twitter.com/kzcmJsfi1D — LancsPolice (@LancsPolice) October 25, 2018

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Joining in on the joke, Schwimmer posed a video of himself moving swiftly through a convenience store with cans, which resembled the suspect photo circulated by police.

“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York,” he wrote. “To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation. #itwasntme”

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

The day before Schwimmer’s post, Blackpool police playfully announced the alleged thief was not Schwimmer, saying the actor was in the United States at the time.

RELATED: Police Search for Alleged Thief Who Looks Like Ross from Friends — and David Schwimmer Gets in on Joke

“Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date,” they wrote. “We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”