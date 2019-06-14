David Ortiz's Wife Tiffany Thanks Friend for His 'Heroism' After Husband Was Shot

David Ortiz‘s wife, Tiffany Ortiz, is thanking the man whom she is crediting with saving her husband’s life following his shooting and subsequent hospitalization on Sunday.

In a Twitter message, the Boston Red Sox issued a statement on behalf of Tiffany, 45, who has been married to the MLB All Star since 2002.

“I want to take this opportunity to offer our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Eliezer Salvador, owner of Presidente Sports, for your quick thinking and swift action on Sunday night,” the statement began.

“Your heroism and selflessness were the first steps to ensuring David could get the urgent care he required,” she added. “For that, we are eternally grateful.”

The statement also thanked the surgeons at the Abel Gonzalez Clinic where David, 43, was immediately rushed to after he was shot in the back at an amusement center in his hometown of Santo Domingo. The bullet he was shot with ended up going straight through his stomach, damaging his intestines and liver.

“David remains in guarded condition in the surgical intensive care unit following his second surgery,” the statement continued. “He continues to heal and make progress. David will continue to recover in the ICU and future updates on his condition will be provided when necessary.”

Tiffany and David have been married since 2002, but in 2013, the couple announced they would be separating and likely divorcing. However, a year later, they reconciled.

The couple share three children: Jessica, 22, Alexandra, 14, and D’Angelo, 14.

On Monday, the Red Sox slugger was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he has been receiving medical support after undergoing two surgeries, the first being an emergency six-hour surgery in the Dominican Republic, ESPN reported.

The surgery was led by Dr. Abel Gonzales, who told ESPN that David’s quality of life will be “the same as before” once he heals and recovers. After the surgery, doctors approved Ortiz’s transfer to Boston, and the Boston Red Sox sent an air ambulance to pick up their former star player.

The second surgery, which took place at Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday night, concluded at about 1 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning, medical assistant Leo Lopez told ESPN.

“He is out of surgery and stable; he is resting,” David’s father, Leo Ortiz confirmed to the outlet. “Big Papi will be around for a long time.”

According to the outlet, police have both suspects in the shooting in custody, but have only officially acknowledged the arrest of one, 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia.

Police are still investigating whether the athlete was the intended target, as previous reports have said the shooting was part of a burglary attempt.