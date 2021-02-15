A $5,000 reward has been offered by Crime Stoppers for any information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the death of David Mack.

Ga. Boy, 12, Who Loved Football Was Found Slain in Woods the Day After He Went Missing

Police are still searching for the person or persons responsible for the killing of a 12-year-old Atlanta boy, who was found dead last Wednesday.

A $5,000 reward has been offered by Crime Stoppers for any information leading to an arrest in the case of David Mack, whose body was found behind a home in Southeast Atlanta. He had been fatally shot.

"He was not alert, not conscious or breathing and was confirmed deceased by Grady EMS," the Atlanta Police Department said in a release.

The middle school student was reported missing Feb. 9 at about 10:43 p.m. by his grandmother Glenda. She told police he hadn't returned home since she last talked to him.

"He said, 'love you' and I said, 'love you, too,' and those were the last words I said to him," she told 11Alive.

Glenda said David had planned to go to a friend's house to play football but didn't go and told that friend he was going somewhere else. The friend allegedly asked if he could come along. "He said all he saw was David's face, but he heard somebody say, 'No, say no,'" Glenda recalled to 11Alive.

A GoFundMe campaign was started by family members to help raise funds for the boy's funeral.

"David was taken from us too soon however we have a lifetime of memories of him being a prankster always looking for a good laugh and to put a smile on our faces," the page reads. "He's always wanted to work with technology and play football. David loves YouTube as most young children. Full of life with many aspirations and and dreams."

The investigation is ongoing. It is unclear if police have any suspects.