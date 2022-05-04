Man Attacked Dave Chappelle with a 'Replica Handgun-Slash-Knife,' Now Charged with Misdemeanor: Authorities

Police initially said that Isaiah Lee, 23, would be charged with a felony, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has said the case should be prosecuted as a misdemeanor

Update: The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says they have referred the case of Isaiah Lee, 23, to the city attorney's office for consideration for misdemeanor filing. Initially, police had said Lee would be charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.

The man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle Tuesday night during the Netflix Is a Joke Festival has been arrested, PEOPLE confirms.

The LAPD confirms to PEOPLE that Isaiah Lee, 23, is being held in the custody of the LAPD's Hollywood Division on a $30,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he has retained a lawyer.

Police initially said that Lee would be charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, but on Thursday, a Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office spokesperson issued a statement to PEOPLE saying, in part, that the office "has referred the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office for misdemeanor filing consideration. After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct. The District Attorney's Office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the city of Los Angeles."

Neither Chapelle nor any law enforcement officers were injured. One spokesperson says the weapon used was "a replica handgun with a knife," describing it as a "replica handgun-slash-knife."

The incident occurred towards the end of his performance when a man in a black hoodie rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, PEOPLE can confirm. The man appeared to push the 48-year-old comedian, knocking him to the ground. The attacker then attempted to flee, but was stopped by security guards and members of Chappelle's team.

Footage posted on Twitter shows the attacker being removed from the scene on a stretcher. An LAPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE Lee was treated for injuries and subsequently cleared to be charged and booked.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on behalf of the Hollywood Bowl, a rep for the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association stressed how seriously the organization is addressing the evolving situation.

"The safety of our artists, visitors and staff is the LA Phil's top priority," a spokesperson said.

"The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3, 2022 remains an active investigation, and we are unable to comment further at this time," they added, redirecting further queries to the LAPD.

Several other people sprung into action to help Chappelle, including Chris Rock who had performed earlier in the night. Jamie Foxx was also present.

Amid the chaos, Chappelle told audience members: "Everybody compose themselves. I want this to be a peaceful moment."

Reps for Chappelle did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.