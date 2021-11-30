Jury Selection to Begin in Trial of Kim Potter, Officer Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright

Jury selection in the trial of a police officer who fatally shot a Black man, Daunte Wright, during a traffic stop begins today, focusing attention on Minnesota just eight months after the conviction of another officer for the murder of George Floyd.

Wright, a 20-year-old father, was shot by a white officer, Kim Potter, in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center when he allegedly resisted arrest after being pulled over. Her former police chief said Potter believed she was shooting her Taser, not her service weapon, when she fired a single shot that killed Wright.

Charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter, Potter has entered a plea of not guilty.

Two weeks of testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for Floyd's murder were complete, with another week to go, when Potter shot Wright on April 11. Like Floyd's murder, which led to demonstrations across the country against police brutality and racial injustice, Wright's shooting sent demonstrators into the streets locally for several nights, resulting in clashes with police and multiple arrests.

Chauvin eventually was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter of Floyd, who died in police custody while prone and facedown in handcuffs with Chauvin's knee to his neck for more than nine minutes.

As in the Chauvin case, which was built upon bystander video of the incident that went viral, prosecutors in the Wright case also have a visceral video document — this time, captured by the officer's body-worn camera.

That footage reveals that after Wright was pulled over and approached by two officers for what former Brooklyn Center police Chief Tim Gannon said were expired car tags, Wright, standing by the open driver's side door of his vehicle, wrestled free of handcuffs as they were being applied. Wright then apparently jumped back into his car with his girlfriend inside and appeared to try to drive off.

As the unarmed Wright did so, "the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet," Gannon said at a news conference after the shooting.

Wright was struck in the chest. His vehicle then traveled several blocks before crashing into another car, and he died at the scene.

The police chief said that although Wright had been pulled over only for expired tags, he gave his ID to an officer who then ran a check on it and discovered an outstanding firearms warrant for Wright, which the chief described as a "gross misdemeanor" that led to Wright's attempted arrest.

Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center police force, resigned in the wake of Wright's shooting. Police chief Gannon resigned as well.

In filing the original criminal charge of second-degree manslaughter, Imran Ali, assistant criminal division chief in the Washington County Attorney's Office, said that Potter "abrogated her responsibility to protect the public when she used her firearm rather than her Taser." He added: "Her action caused the unlawful killing of Mr. Wright and she must be held accountable."

According to the criminal complaint, Potter's Glock 9mm handgun was holstered on the right side of her duty belt, with the Taser on the left side, with the handles of both facing Potter's rear. The Taser is supposedly distinguishable by its yellow color with a black grip, and set in a "straight-draw position," meaning Potter would likely have to use her left hand to pull it from its holster. But she shot Wright with her right hand, the complaint states.

Since then, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office has overtaken the prosecution, as it did with the prosecution of Chauvin for Floyd's murder.

Prosecutors say they intend to show that Potter knew the difference between her Taser and a firearm.

In an Oct. 1 court filing, prosecutors said that for at least five years prior to the shooting, Potter wore her Taser on the same side of her duty belt as she did last April, and on four previous incidents, she drew her Taser properly, even firing it twice, reports Minnesota Public Radio.

"These incidents are relevant to show [Potter's] proper application of her training regarding the use of a Taser and her knowledge of how to safely and properly draw her Taser," wrote Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank.

Wright's family and other activists had demanded that Potter be charged with murder. After the more serious charge of first-degree manslaughter was added in September, attorneys for Wright's family issued a statement saying: "No reasonable officer could confuse their sidearm for a Taser. Kimberly Potter's killing of Daunte Wright was not a mere accident."

"My son had a smile that was worth a million dollars," Wright's mother, Katie Wright, said at his funeral. "When you walked in the room, he lit up the room. He was a brother, a jokester, and he was loved by so many."