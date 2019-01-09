Daughters, 12 and 14, Accused of Killing Mom Days After They Allegedly Tried to Hit Her With Car

Two daughters in Mississippi are behind bars after they allegedly killed their mother by stabbing and shooting her, PEOPLE confirms.

Late Friday night, Erica Hall’s relatives found her lying on the ground outside her home. She had been stabbed multiple times and shot once in the chest with a small caliber gun. The 32-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a Pike County Sheriff’s Office news release obtained by PEOPLE.

(The news release spells the victim’s name as “Erica,” though multiple reports have spelled it as “Ericka.”)

Hall’s 12-year-old and 14-year-old daughters were taken into custody and charged with murder.

While the younger daughter has not been identified, police confirmed the older daughter, Amariyona Hall, is being charged as an adult and is behind bars in Pike County Jail. She is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Days before her death, Hall had allegedly been attacked by her daughters: The pair allegedly tried to run their mother over with the family’s car.

“With something like that, she should have made charges and had them arrested then,” said Sheriff Kenny Cotton, the Enterprise-Journal reports.

The teens will undergo a mental evaluation, the release states.

“I can’t imagine what’s going on inside their minds to process that,” Cotton said. “A mom is a mom no matter what.”

Neither defendant has appeared in court to enter a plea. It is unclear whether either teen has an attorney who could comment on their behalf.

Amariyona Hall is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 22.