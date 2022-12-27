An Atlanta-area Marine and father of three daughters was shot and killed outside his home a week before Christmas. Now, his distraught family is pleading for justice in the unsolved case.

Joshua Mitchell, 37, was shot to death in his Douglasville, Ga., driveway after arriving home from work on Dec. 17, according to multiple outlets. Police have yet to identify or arrest a suspect.

Mitchell's wife, Nicoele Mitchell, told 11 Alive that her husband was a Marine, as well as an entrepreneur and a beloved dad of three girls: Sa'Raya, 7; Sa'Maya, 10; and 12-year-old Jaida. "The fact that it happened before Christmas will always be a conversation of 'when we lost daddy,'" Nicoele told the outlet.

The couple's 7-year-old daughter reportedly wrote a plea to Santa to help find her father, according to 11 Alive: "She said, 'I'm good in school, I make good grades, can I please have my daddy back?'"

Police responded to Mitchell's home around 9:40 pm on Dec. 17, after receiving multiple 911 calls about the sound of gunshots, according to a Paulding Sheriff's Department statement. There, officers found Mitchell deceased in the driveway. He had been shot several times.

A tearful Nicoele Mitchell told 11 Alive that she's holding onto the memory of her husband's last words to her family before his violent death. "I'm glad that that morning before he left off to work – we got to say [I love you] to each other. ... So that will forever be in my brain – his kiss and 'I love you,'" she said.

Anyone with information about Mitchell's slaying should call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office tip line at 770-443-3047.