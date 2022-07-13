Daughter Sues Hospital for 'Assault, Battery, and False Imprisonment' of Kidney Patient Father

Chelsea Robinson is suing Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St Louis, Missouri for an alleged assault against her dad, Hughie Robinson, by their security team in April 2021

A disoriented kidney patient was attacked by hospital security guards after they mistook him for a car thief, it's claimed in a lawsuit brought by his daughter.

Hughie Robinson, 52, was allegedly beaten by security guards at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St Louis, Missouri in April 2021 after he was found wandering the hospital car park, the lawsuit filed by his daughter Chelsea Robinson states, according to the St.Louis Post-Dispatch.

The tragic events unfolded when Robinson's scheduled kidney transplant failed to occur and he was sent home from the hospital, the newspaper said.

Soon after, hospital staff realized that Robinson had forgotten his wallet and asked him to return and park at a specified garage on Euclid and Forest Park avenue as opposed to his regular parking spot on Kingshighway.

After he collected his wallet, however, Robinson accidentally headed to Kingshighway garage and became disoriented, the newspaper continued.

Despite returning to the main reception for assistance when he couldn't locate his car - and receiving help from a security guard - he was later spotted by other members of the security team who presumed he was trying to steal a vehicle, added the Post-Dispatch.

Hughie Robinson Credit: Hughie Robinson Facebook

Though he was still wearing his hospital identification band, Robinson was then allegedly "tackled and beat" by three officers who then moved him to an "interrogation room," Newsweek reported, citing the lawsuit.

"Barnes kept Hughie handcuffed in an interrogation chamber in the basement of the hospital. In this windowless room, one of the Barnes guards, a tall, heavy-set man with a buzz cut, smashed Hughie's head into the wall with his forearm," Newsweek added.

The magazine also reported that surveillance footage from inside the interrogation room showed two guards continued to beat Robinson. When he responded to the treatment by shouting that he was in pain, one of the guards allegedly replied "Good," it added.

"It traumatized him," Chelsea told Newsweek Monday about the arrest. "I've always known him as the tough cookie, you know, he's the man of the house. Of course, he would push and keep moving on. But you know, I'm his daughter — you know those things. You can tell when the person you care about the most is sad."

Sadly, Robinson succumbed to his health condition after he started his legal action for assault, battery, and false imprisonment. Chelsea will now represent him in the lawsuit against the hospital.

"It's important for me to continue the case because my dad deserves to be at peace, and it's what he would have wanted," Chelsea told the Atlanta Black Star. "So, it's only my duty to do right by his name."