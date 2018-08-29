Minn. Mother Allegedly Shoved Into Path of Oncoming Train Saved by Daughter Who Jumped Onto Tracks

Katie Wenszell is now fighting for her life after saving her mother, who was allegedly pushed into a path of an oncoming train at a MARTA station in Atlanta.

Katie, 28, her mother Susan, 57, and her four sisters, originally from Milwaukee, were on vacation in Georgia as a part of their girls’ trip when the tragic incident took place, Fox 6 Milwaukee News reported.

On Aug. 19, Susan was allegedly pushed onto the train tracks and was knocked unconscious, MARTA police said in a statement following the incident.

After seeing her mother’s fall, Katie leaped “on the tracks in an effort to assist her mother and was struck by a train.”

As a result, Katie suffered a brain injury, facial injuries, broken ribs, a shattered shoulder and crushed foot. She’s currently in a medically-induced coma in a hospital in Atlanta, according to Fox 6.

Meanwhile, Susan suffered a concussion and fractures to her arm.

RELATED: Iowa Mom Drags Son, 8, into Path of Oncoming Train in Murder-Suicide

Katie’s father Jerry was at home in Wisconsin when the accident happened.

“Had she not done that, my wife would be coming home in a funeral box,” Jerry explained to the news station, adding that his daughter “a hero in every sense of the word.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Police revealed they had a suspect in custody. “MPD has arrested Christopher Patrick Brooklin, age 28, in connection with the incident at Midtown station on Sunday Afternoon. He is charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery in a Public Transit Station. He is currently lodged in the Fulton County Jail,” MARTA police stated.

Susan recently opened up about her nearly fatal accident.

“She pulled me in between the two rails, and the train rolled over me,” Susan explained to CNN on Wednesday.

“We just thought he was running to catch the train,” Susan told CNN about Brooklin. “I remember being pushed. That’s all I remember. The rest of it is pretty blurry.”

RELATED: 4 People Injured After Two Freight Trains Collide and Derail in Kentucky

Katie’s family has since created a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising money for her medical treatments.

“Please keep Katie and her mother in your prayers. Katie is in the hospital and will be there for some time, but we are looking at getting the money together as soon as possible through generous donations,” the family explained.

Brooklin is currently in jail without bond.