Daughter of Woman Wanted for Husband's Murder 'Begged' Officials Not to Release Her on Bond

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Chris Harris has been a senior true crime reporter for PEOPLE since late 2015. An award-winning journalist who has worked for Rolling Stone and MTV News, Chris enjoys prog rock, cycling, Marvel movies, IPAs, and roller coasters.

Published on August 22, 2022 04:47 PM
Police are looking for Dawn Wynn. Photo: McDonald County Sheriff's Office

A multi-state search continues for Dawn Rene Wynn, the 49-year-old woman who allegedly went on the run last week while awaiting trial for her husband's 2021 murder.

The McDonald County Sheriff's Office warns in a statement that Wynn is likely armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen. Similarly, her 24-year-old daughter, Savannah Wynn, tells PEOPLE by phone: "I don't know what she is capable of ... what her intentions are."

The statement from the Missouri law enforcement agency explains that "Wynn was out on bond and on pre-trial release, where she had to check in by telephone," but failed to do that last week.

Wynn had been charged with the Nov. 16, 2021, murder of her 51-year-old husband, Harold Lee Wynn. Investigators confirm Harold was shot in the back of the head as he slept in the couple's camper in Anderson, Missouri.

Wynn told police she was roused from sleep by the fatal gunfire, and that she called 911 after seeing blood. Ever since the murder, Wynn has maintained her innocence.

As part of her bond conditions, Wynn had been staying with her mother in Pea Ridge, Arkansas. Police have been alerted to be on the lookout in several states, including Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina.

"My dad was a very outgoing man who loved people," says Savannah Wynn, adding that her dad owned a successful plumbing business. "He pretty much didn't know a stranger. He loved to make anybody's day, to make them smile — make them happy and brighten their day."

"He loved his kids and he did everything he could for us," Savannah says.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Savannah, who gave birth to a baby boy three months ago, says that she continues to mourn the death of her loving father, adding that she has not seen or spoken to her mother since the day her dad was killed.

"My mom, she is very manipulative," Savannah confides. "She was very abusive, as far as verbally, psychologically and mentally to us kids and my dad. We grew up dealing with that. She always had to be in control."

Savannah tells PEOPLE that when she learned that her mother — whom she further described as "greedy and selfish" — might be released from jail on bail, she contacted local prosecutors and the Victim Advocates office for help.

"I begged them not to grant bond," Savannah recalls. "I told them, 'She will run. I don't want her out.' I'm pretty upset about it all."

Savannah says police have hinted that they suspect money was the prime motive behind her dad's killing.

If you know where Wynn is, please call 911 or the McDonald County Sheriff's Office at (417) 223-4318.

