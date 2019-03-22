Scottie Deem, the daughter of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day’s Angela Deem, is officially behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of child molestation, PEOPLE confirms.

Deem is currently in custody, where she is serving 2 years and one day of a 20-year sentence. She will spend the remainder of her sentence on probation, a spokesperson from Georgia’s Jeff Davis County District Attorney’s Office tells PEOPLE.

Scottie Deem Georgia Department of Corrections

On Sept. 27, 2017, Deem was arrested in Hazlehurst, Georgia, on suspicion of aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation. She was charged with 11 counts of child molestation, one count of aggravated child molestation and one count of statutory rape related to incidents that occurred between July 1 and August 31, 2017, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The crimes were against a minor under the age of sixteen, and involved a variety of sexual crimes — some of which were performed with other minors in the room, according to the charging documents. The charges were later reduced to three counts, to which Deem pled guilty in November 2018.

Deem is known for appearing on multiple episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, during which she supported her mother, Angela Deem, during her relationship ups and downs. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is a spin-off of the popular TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé. The show chronicles the experience of various new couples in the process of obtaining a K-1 visa so that one partner can move to America.

Reps for 90 Day Fiance have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.