Daughter-in-Law of Prominent U.K. Magnate Arrested in Connection with Belize Police Officer’s Death

Jasmine Hartin, director of lifestyle and experience at her husband's new luxury resort in San Pedro, is now facing criminal charges

On May 7, Jasmine Hartin stood proudly next to her partner, Andrew Ashcroft, as he unveiled his new beachfront boutique resort, the Alaia Belize Hotel Autograph Collection, on the pristine shores of San Pedro, Belize.

Dressed in pale pink with her hair carefully coiffed and a drink in her hand, Hartin was photographed poolside with Ashcroft, the developer son of British billionaire, business magnate and former member of Parliament, Lord Michael Ashcroft, as he debuted the luxury hotel in San Pedro — the island made famous in Madonna's 1987 song, "La Isla Bonita."

Just three weeks later, the 32-year-old Canadian socialite is behind bars facing charges in connection to the death of Henry Jemmott, San Pedro's superintendent of police, the Associated Press, CNN, The Sunday Times and 7 News Belize report.

She and Ashcroft have two children together, 7 News Belize reports.

On Friday, "Ms. Jasmine Ashcroft" was taken into custody and was being investigated for Jemmott's death, Police Commissioner Chester C. Williams told 7 News Belize.

Andrew Ashcroft introduced Hartin as his wife at the hotel opening, but it's unclear if they are married, CNN reports.

On Monday, she was charged with manslaughter by negligence, her attorney, Godfrey Smith, said outside court, ABC News and 7 News Belize report.

"Bail has been denied," he told 7 Belize News. "We appeal to the Supreme Court, as is normal."

According to 7 Belize News, "That charge means that the Director of Public Prosecutions decided that — based on the evidence — it was an accidental shooting that led to Superintendent Henry Jemmott's death."

It is unclear whether Hartin has entered a plea.

The alleged shooting came to light early Friday, when police in San Pedro were called to a pier where Jemmott's body was found floating in the water nearby, Williams said at a news conference on Friday.

"Police found a female on the pier," Williams said at the news conference. "She had what appeared to be blood on her arms and on her clothing."

After police recovered Jemmott's "lifeless body" from the water, they discovered that he suffered from "one apparent gunshot wound behind the right ear," he said.

The gun allegedly used in the deadly shooting was Jemmott's, Williams said.

Williams said Hartin and Jemmott were friends and "from what we have been made to understand they were drinking," News 7 Belize reported.

The alleged shooting "seems personal and not an attack on law enforcement," he said. "We owe it to him to ensure that we investigate properly and bring that person or those persons to justice."

Smith did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but his office said in an email that "It has been forwarded to Mr. Smith SC. and our Managing Partner for further response."

The Belize Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.