'I See Jeffrey Dahmer in My Sleep': Daughter of Victim Says She Has Nightmares Since Series

Tatiana Banks was born six months after her father was killed by Jeffrey Dahmer in 1991

By
Published on October 17, 2022 01:46 PM
Errol Lindsey

Errol Lindsey was a beloved "mama's boy" who wasn't the type of person to talk to just anybody, according to his sister.

But a chance encounter with Jeffrey Dahmer on April 7, 1991, tragically cut short his life and impacted his family for decades to come.

Lindsey, who was 19 when he died at the hands of the notorious serial killer, left behind five siblings and a partner who was pregnant with his child.

In the wake of the Netflix series Monster, some members of his family are now speaking out about being forced to relive the trauma of Dahmer murdering their loved one.

"Honestly ever since that show's been on I haven't been able to sleep," his daughter, Tatiana Banks, 31, told Insider, adding that she has had nightmares for weeks. "I see Jeffrey Dahmer in my sleep."

The Arizona mother, who was born six months after her father was killed, said she has only watched one "heartbreaking" episode of the series — the one in which her aunt, Rita Isbell, is depicted giving an emotional victim impact statement during Dahmer's sentencing.

Banks, who says she was never contacted about the series, said the show's producers should have had much more communication with the victims' families before going ahead with the project.

Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer, aka the Milwaukee Cannibal, is an American serial killer and sex offender, who committed the rape, murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, with many of his later murders also involving necrophilia, cannibalism and the permanent preservation of body parts, typically all or part of the skeletal structure. Dahmer was sentenced to 15 terms of life imprisonment on February 15, 1992.
Jeffrey Dahmer. Curt Borgwardt/Sygma via Getty

"I feel like they should have reached out because it's people who are actually still grieving from that situation," Banks said. "That chapter of my life was closed and they reopened it, basically."

Last month, Isbell also spoke to Insider about watching the dramatic reenactment of what for her is a very real trauma.

"When I saw some of the show, it bothered me, especially when I saw myself — when I saw my name come across the screen and this lady saying verbatim exactly what I said," she wrote in a first-person essay for Insider.

"If I didn't know any better, I would've thought it was me. Her hair was like mine, she had on the same clothes. That's why it felt like reliving it all over again," she continued. "It brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then."

"I was never contacted about the show," she concluded. "I feel like Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it."

Another Lindsey family member, cousin Eric Perry, tweeted that the Ryan Murphy-helmed series is "retraumatizing" his family.

"I'm not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you're actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell's) are pissed about this show," he posted on Twitter. "It's retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?"

Banks first learned about how her father died from her mother when she was "about 4 or 5 years old."

"When I was young, I was told that he was killed by a Milwaukee serial killer," she said.

Lindsey's family initially struggled to ascertain how he even crossed paths with Dahmer.

"I can't understand how it happened, how he met Errol," his mother, Mildred, told reporters at the time, according to Anne E. Schwartz's book, Monster: The True Story of the Jeffrey Dahmer Murders. "Errol wasn't the type to talk to just anybody. He went to work and then he came home. He was a mama's boy. He wouldn't even go out with his friends without calling me to see what I was doing."

Following Dahmer's July 1991 arrest, Lindsey's family, including brother Michael, then 25, canvassed the area near the Oxford Apartments, where Dahmer lived, looking for "a clue or sign" that his brother was one of the victims, according to the Associated Press.

Lindsey would have passed by Dahmer's apartment building on the way to get a key cut, family members said.

Mildred told the AP at the time that it was "like he just vanished from the world."

Thirty-one years later, his daughter and family is still grappling with the tragedy.

"He didn't deserve this," Banks said. "I don't deserve this. None of the victims deserve it."

