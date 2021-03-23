"You are always with me," Erika Mahoney wrote in a touching Twitter tribute to her father, Kevin Mahoney

Daughter Calls Father Killed in Boulder Shooting 'My Hero' in Touching Tribute

People rush from the scene of Monday's shooting in Boulder

The daughter of Kevin Mahoney, a 61-year-old man killed Monday in the shooting at King Soopers Supermarket in Boulder, Colo., honored her father in a heartfelt Twitter post.

In the post, Erika Mahoney confirmed her dad was one of the shooting's 10 victims and said she is "heartbroken."

The touching post generated nearly 56,000 likes in under an hour.

The post features a picture of Mahoney, who is the news director for KAZU, an NPR-member radio station based in Pacific Grove, California, on her wedding day — smiling up at her dad, their arms locked.

"My dad represents all things Love," Mahoney wrote. "I'm so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer."

Erika also revealed in the post that her father would have been a grandfather soon.

"I am now pregnant," wrote Mahoney. "I know he wants me to be strong for his granddaughter."

Mahoney thanked the police in her hometown of Boulder for the kindness they have shown "through this painful tragedy."

The post ends: "I love you forever Dad. You are always with me."

Authorities in Boulder have identified the suspected shooter as 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa of Arvada, Colo.

At this point, there is no known motive for Monday's shooting, which occurred less than a week after eight people were fatally shot at three separate Atlanta-area spas by a single shooter.

The other victims from the Boulder attack were identified as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Officer Eric Talley, 51; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting.

Video footage of his arrest shows the suspect limping, and his right leg, covered in blood.