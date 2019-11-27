Miss. Mom Is Allegedly Killed by Daughter After Argument: 'I Don't See Why This Would Happen'

Image zoom Labraysha Hamilton Panola County Sheriff's Department

An argument on Sunday left a Mississippi mom fatally shot and her daughter behind bars, according to multiple reports.

At around 11 p.m., Panola County investigators responded to a shooting, according to the website Localmemphis.com, an ABC affiliate.

After an investigation, 23-year-old Labraysha Hamilton was arrested and charged with murder, PEOPLE confirms.

The woman’s mother, “Pearly” Hamilton, 46, was shot to death, according to the Panel County medical examiner.

“I don’t see why this would happen,” neighbor Willie Goolsby told Fox13. “I just don’t see why she would turn on her mother like that, especially with a gun.”

Family members told the station the pair were arguing before the shooting happened late Sunday.

Several people at the family’s home told told WREG that the mother and daughter “had a history of arguing.”

The station reported that sheriff’s deputies had been called to the house previously. Deputies reportedly told the station that they were responding to a “domestic violence call” when they found the mother shot.

Labraysha was charged with one count of murder and made her first appearance in front of a judge on Monday. Her case is headed to a grand jury, which will decide whether or not to indict her.

She has not entered a plea. Her bond was set at $500,000, county officials confirmed to PEOPLE.

Information about her lawyer was not immediately clear.