'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala Dead at 77 from Natural Causes While on Death Row

The infamous serial killer who got his name after a 1978 appearance on The Dating Game has died, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Rodney Alcala has died from natural causes while awaiting death row in California, according to state officials. He was 77.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the infamous "Dating Game Killer" died at 1:43 a.m. early Saturday morning at an Orange County area hospital.

Following years of court appeals and reversed decisions, Alcala was ultimately sentenced to death in 2010 on five counts of first-degree murder in southern California. He was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Robin Samsoe, 12, in 1980. His DNA also eventually tied him to the deaths of Jill Barcomb, 18, and Georgia Wixted, 27, in 1977, Charlotte Lamb, 32, in 1978, and Jill Parenteau, 21, in 1979.

Alcala earned his serial killer identity following a 1978 appearance on The Dating Game, which he went on to win.

the dating game Rodney Alcala was a contestant on the Dating Game | Credit: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty

In addition to his California crimes, Alcala was also indicted for the New York murders of Cornelia Crilley in 1971 and Ellen Jane Hover in 1977. He was further charged with murder in Wyoming for the 1978 disappearance of Christine Ruth Thornton, who was pregnant at the time. Her body was found in 1982.

Alcala has also been linked to murders in Arizona, New Hampshire, and Seattle, as well as additional deaths in New York and California.

He was being held at California State Prison, Corcoran, prior to his death.