The Secrets of Spirit Lake features the case of Olivia Lone Bear, 33, a mother of five who went missing in 2017 from a North Dakota reservation and was found dead a year later

Epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Is Focus of Dateline NBC Special

Across more than 300 reservations populated by the nation's Native Americans, violence against women has become epidemic.

For Indigenous females aged 19 and younger, murder is the third leading cause of death, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The National Institute of Justice, a research arm of the U.S. Department of Justice, found that more than four out of five Indigenous women have been subject to violence, and more than 50 percent have experienced sexual violence.

In some counties, Indigenous women are 10 times more likely to be killed than white women, according to the institute.

Those numbers helped push U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland -- the first Native American appointed to a presidential cabinet -- to form a Missing & Murdered Unit within the Bureau of Indian Affairs in April to pursue justice through a coordinated federal agency response.

On Friday, Dateline NBC turns its attention to the epidemic with a one-hour special that features the case of Carla Yellow Bird, who was murdered in 2016 on the Spirit Lake reservation in North Dakota, and the determination of investigator and advocate Lissa Yellow Bird -- the victim's aunt -- whose search for answers finds cracks in law enforcement. Two men were convicted and sentenced in 2019 for Carla's murder, reports the Grand Forks Herald.

The special, titled The Secrets of Spirit Lake, is part of NBC News's week-long series The Vanished. An exclusive excerpt is shown below:

The epidemic galvanized a movement, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, dedicated to helping families get answers about lost loved ones but also to "navigate the jurisdictional nightmare that they face," according to the nonprofit MMIW USA Facebook page.

"I'm a full-blooded Native American woman and the statistics that hang over my head is that I am the most stalked, raped, sexually assaulted and murdered out of every ethnicity in this country," activist and survivor Lynette Grey Bull, who lives on Wyoming's Wind River Reservation, says in the special.

"It's heart-wrenching, to really think about the measure of how we are invisible to America," she says.

Haaland tells NBC News's Andrea Canning in the special: "This is a crisis that's been happening in our country since colonization, and it's very, very deep. And so I'm grateful that we're seeing some action on it right now."