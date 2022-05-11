Since Casey's arrest, an investigation into the 2008 death of his ex-girlfriend has reportedly been reopened

Dash Cam Footage Shows Casey White's Arrest; Police Say He Planned Shootout with Cops Before Car Wreck

Authorities in Indiana said Casey White was prepared for a firefight with officers, after revealing that, at the time of his arrest, the Alabama inmate was armed with four handguns as well as several semiautomatic weapons, including an AR-15.

According to Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, Casey White, 38, told the police who arrested him Monday he was ready to die in a hail of gunfire.

Instead, White is back in custody following his arrest in Evansville, Ind., and Vicky White, the former Alabama corrections officer accused of helping him escape more than a week ago, is dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Wedding told reporters at a press conference Tuesday that Casey White had "said that he was probably going to have a shootout at the stake of both of them losing their lives."

A tip led investigators to a hotel Monday where Casey and Vicky had been holed up. The pair left the hotel in a Cadillac, and a brief chase ensued.

Police cruisers forced the car into a ditch, causing it to roll over onto its side.

Vicky, 56, was the Cadillac's driver, according to police. She died at a nearby hospital several hours after the crash.

The sheriff's office has released dash and body camera footage of Casey's arrest and Vicky's extraction from the wrecked vehicle.

Along with the weapons recovered from their car, Wedding said deputies found $29,000 in cash and several wigs.

After police pulled Casey from the car, he allegedly asked officers to "Please help my wife," and told them, "She just shot herself in the head and I didn't do it."

Authorities say Casey and Vicky were not married, despite sharing a surname.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding Vicky's shooting, and the results of an autopsy are still pending.

Casey appeared in court in Indiana on Tuesday. He waived extradition and is back in Alabama, where he has been charged with one count of first-degree escape.

Investigators say Vicky helped Casey escape on her final day as a corrections officer. She had turned in her retirement papers the day before, and sold her home the month before.

After the escape, a warrant was issued for Vicky's arrest on charges of permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree, forgery in the second degree and identity theft.

Investigators have confirmed that a prior attempt by Casey to escape the same jail was thwarted back in 2020.

Casey was arrested in 2020 on two counts of capital murder for allegedly killing 59-year-old Connie Jane Ridgeway, who was found dead in her Rogersville, Ala., living room back in October of 2015.

Authorities have called Ridgeway's killing a murder-for-hire, according to AL.com. He pleaded not guilty and was being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

This week, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office announced it is taking another look at the 2008 death of Casey's ex-girlfriend, 31-year-old Christy Shelton, reports WHNT.