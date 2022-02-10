Dash Cam Footage Captures Moment Officers Narrowly Escape as Tesla on Autopilot Crashes into Cruiser

In August 2020, the two law enforcement officers were forced to jump to safety after a Tesla on autopilot struck a parked cruiser causing it to fly off the road and clip them in North Carolina, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.

"A year and a half ago, one of our Deputies and an NC State Trooper narrowly escaped serious injury when a Tesla driving on autopilot struck one of our vehicles," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday. "The Deputy had stopped to assist the Trooper on a wreck scene, when the Tesla plowed into the back of our patrol unit."