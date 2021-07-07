Leneal Lamont Frazier, 40, became a casualty of the police pursuit while driving to his girlfriend's house early Tuesday morning, family says

Uncle of Teen Who Filmed George Floyd's Murder Is Struck, Killed by a Cop Car Chasing Somebody Else

Darnella Frazier, the teen who recorded George Floyd's murder at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last year, shared Tuesday that her uncle was struck and killed by a police car during a high-speed chase in which he was an innocent bystander.

Leneal Lamont Frazier, 40, was driving to his girlfriend's house early Tuesday morning when he was hit by a Minneapolis squad car pursuing a robbery suspect, KSMP reports. After colliding with Frazier in an intersection, the police car struck another vehicle going in the opposite direction.

Leneal, who was uninvolved with the police chase, was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, the Star Tribune reports.

The police officer behind the wheel during the pursuit was also taken to the hospital following the collisions but is expected to survive. No other serious injuries were reported.

In an emotional Facebook post, Darnella, who was recently recognized by the Pulitzer Prize Board and BET network for her contribution to social justice, wrote about hearing the news.

"I'm so hurt...nothing feels real," she wrote. "MINNEAPOLIS police Killed my uncle. MY uncle... Another black man lost his life in the hands of the police!"

Leneal's daughter, Lanesha Frazier, also spoke about the officer-involved crash, KSMP reports.

"This is not fair, not right," Lanesha said. "I didn't expect that to be my father. I'm really grieving because all these police out here, they're not watching what they're doing… they need to watch what they're doing, innocent people out here being hurt."

John Elder, a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department, told the Star Tribune that officers were pursuing a suspect in a stolen vehicle linked to multiple robberies when the accident occurred. The suspect was not apprehended during the chase.

The intersection where Frazier was struck is controlled by stop lights, the Star Tribune reports, but Elder said he could not share who had the right of way, deferring questions to the Minneapolis State Patrol, which is investigating the crash.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department's policy manual, "officers shall not initiate a pursuit or shall terminate a pursuit in progress if the pursuit poses an unreasonable risk to the officers, the public or passengers of the vehicle being pursued who may be unwilling participants."

An analysis of data from the Star Tribune shows that between 2016 and 2020, unintentional crashes were the most common reason that a police pursuit ended in Minneapolis.

Leneal Frazier is survived by six children and one grandchild, according to a GoFundMe page established to cover the costs of his funeral expenses and help support his family.