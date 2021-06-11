Darnella Frazier, Who Filmed George Floyd's Murder, Receives Special Pulitzer Award

Although she isn't a professional journalist, the Minnesota teen was commended for "highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists' quest for truth and justice"

Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed the death of George Floyd, has received a special citation from the Pulitzer Prize Board - a rarity for someone who is not a professional journalist.

The board said that Frazier received the honor "for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists' quest for truth and justice."

George Floyd, 46, was killed on May 25, 2020, when officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes while arresting him outside a Minneapolis convenience store - despite Floyd repeatedly saying he couldn't breathe.

Floyd was unarmed at the time. Officers had pinned him to the ground, and placed him in handcuffs.

The story received widespread international attention when Frazier - then only 17 - filmed the entire incident. The video soon went viral, spurring hundreds of demonstrations across the country.

George Floyd and Derek Chauvin George Floyd and Derek Chauvin | Credit: Splash

Frazier subsequently testified at Chauvin's murder trial in March.

"It wasn't right," she told the jury. "He was suffering. He was in pain."

"I've stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life," Frazier testified. "But it's not what I should have done; it's what [Chauvin] should have done."