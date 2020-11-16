Jo Lobato and his older brother Angel were each arrested for first-degree murder after Danne Frazier's body was found in an orange grove

Fla. Man Vanished Before Being Found Dead in Orange Grove, and 2 Brothers Are Charged with Murder

Two brothers have been charged in connection with the death of a 21-year-old Florida man who disappeared shortly after leaving his job at a supermarket warehouse, Lakeland police announced in a Facebook post.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 4, Danne Frazier left his job in Lakeland and was last seen at 2:20 a.m. at a nearby gas station, police said. When he didn’t come home, his family reported him missing.

Six days later, Frazier’s body was found in an orange grove in Lake Wales, Fla., in Polk County. Few details about his death have been released, but investigators determined it was caused by foul play and asked the public for help.

"As we recreate the final days of this young man's life, we know that there are those out there who know what happened to him,” Sheriff Grady Judd stated. “He was brutally murdered, and then dumped in an orange grove, and his family deserves justice."

On Nov. 14, police arrested brothers Angel and Jo Lobato after receiving a tip regarding their whereabouts, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Facebook page.

Angel, 18, and 19-year-old Jo each have been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm, according to online jail records. No bond has been set for any of the felony charges.

On Nov. 6, two days after Frazier disappeared, police spotted the victim's vehicle and pulled it over. They managed to speak with Angel who was allegedly in the passenger seat, but Jo, who was allegedly driving the vehicle, ran away, the station reported.

At the time, Lakeland police told investigators they did not have probable cause to keep Angel in custody. When they had more evidence, they asked the public for help, according to the station.

In the days before the brothers' arrest, Frazier’s mother, Leslie Frazier, told the station she wanted anyone who knew anything to report it to law enforcement.