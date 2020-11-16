Daniel Ray Logsdon II was on his way home when he was killed

'You Murdered My Son': Mom Pleads for Justice After Son Killed in Hit-and-Run After Leaving Work

The mother of a Kentucky man who was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street is asking for justice.

"I want you to see the hurt that you caused, you need to see that hurt," Daniel Ray Logsdon II's mother, Patricia Bishop, said at a press conference, WLKY reports. "You took off on foot, not caring whether you killed him or not – you murdered my son."

Logsdon was hit by an SUV Friday evening while crossing the street after leaving his job at a nearby Taco Bell, WHAS11 reports. Bishop says her son, a father of two, loved his job and was on his way home.

"My guts wrenched out," Bishop told WLKY of the moment she learned of her son's death. "My heart broke – and I can't even think straight."

The driver allegedly fled the scene and the vehicle was found abandoned in a parking lot nearby, according to WDRB.

As authorities continue to investigate Bishop's death, his mother is focusing on her family and finding her son's killer.

"You really need to come forward, please come forward," Bishop said. "Please turn yourself in, I'm begging you to turn yourself in for my grandchildren's sake."

A memorial has been erected by friends and family in the place where Logsdon was killed. A GoFundMe page started to help the family has raised nearly $2,000 of its $5,000 goal.