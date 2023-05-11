Daniel Penny Expected to Be Charged with Manslaughter in the Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely

On May 1, Jordan Neely was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital where he was pronounced dead after being subdued and placed in a chokehold while on the New York subway

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on May 11, 2023 08:29 PM
New York police officers respond to the scene where a fight was reported on a subway train, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. A man suffering an apparent mental health episode aboard a New York City subway died on Monday after being placed in a headlock by a fellow rider, according to police officials and video of the encounter. Jordan Neely, 30, was shouting and pacing aboard an F train in Manhattan witnesses and police said, when he was taken to the floor by another passenger. (Paul Martinka via AP)
Photo: Paul Martinka/AP

The 24-year-old Marine veteran accused of killing a homeless man on a New York City subway last week will be arrested on Friday, according to multiple reports.

"Daniel Penny will be arrested on a charge of manslaughter in the second degree," the Manhattan District Attorney's Office told The New York Times in a statement. "We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we expect to take place tomorrow."

Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old subway busker, died after being restrained and placed in a chokehold while on a northbound F train in Manhattan on May 1.

The interaction between Neely and Penny was filmed by fellow passenger Juan Alberto Vazquez, who told the New York Post it started after Neely began to make a speech.

Jordan Neely is pictured before going to see the Michael Jackson movie, "This is It," outside the Regal Cinemas on 8th Ave. and 42nd St. in Times Square, New York, in 2009. (Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty

"He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Vazquez said."He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired, and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

Neely, a Michael Jackson impersonator who had a history of mental illness, was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital where he was pronounced dead, reported ABC7. According to the outlet, a medical examiner determined Neely was killed by compression of the neck. His death was ruled a homicide on May 4.

Following the incident, protesters took to the streets demanding justice as New York City leaders looked for answers as to how the subway incident culminated in Neely's death.

Mayor Eric Adams told The Times that the incident was "tragic," and added that "there's a lot we don't know about what happened here."

"However, we do know that there were serious mental health issues in play here, which is why our administration has made record investments in providing care to those who need it and getting people off the streets and the subways, and out of dangerous situations," he continued.

In a statement shared by CBS News, Raiser and Kenniff, P.C., the law firm representing Penny, offered condolences to Neely's family and defended their client's actions.

"When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves until help arrived," the statement said. "Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death."

"We hope that out of this awful tragedy will come a new commitment by our elected officials to address the mental health crisis on our streets and subways," the statement continued.

Neely's family rejected Penny's account, according to NBC News.

"It is a character assassination and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan's life," the family's attorneys, Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards, told the outlet.

