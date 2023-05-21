Crime Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely The former Marine allegedly put Neely into a deadly chokehold while on a New York City subway earlier this month By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 21, 2023 12:55 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock , Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Daniel Penny is breaking his silence. The former marine, 24, who allegedly put Jordan Neely into a deadly chokehold while on a New York City subway earlier this month, spoke out about the ordeal for the first time in an interview with The New York Post. Telling the outlet that Neely's death "had nothing to do with race," Penny said, "I judge a person based on their character. I'm not a white supremacist." Though Penny told the Post he could not go into detail about the events that transpired on the day of Neely's death because of his pending case, he did say that the incident was not like "anything I'd experienced before," adding, "This was different, this time was much different." Penny's attorney, Thomas Kenniff, who works with the law firm Raiser & Kenniff, also spoke with the Post and said that his client's fellow train passengers can vouch for him. "There are numerous witnesses from all different walks of life who have absolutely no motive to do anything other than to recount what actually happened. They are uniform in their recollection of events," he said. Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. Paul Martinka/AP Daniel Penny Expected to Be Charged with Manslaughter in the Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely Earlier this month, Neely, 30, was riding a northbound F train in Manhattan when he began harassing passengers, authorities told multiple news outlets, including ABC 7. "He starts to make a speech," Juan Alberto Vazquez, who filmed the ordeal, previously told the Post. "He started screaming in an aggressive manner. He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Penny then stepped in to subdue him, placing his arms around Neely's neck. The nearly four-minute-long video filmed by Vazquez shows the two men struggling and other passengers stepping in to hold Neely down, per The New York Times. Neely, a Michael Jackson impersonator who had a history of mental illness, was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital where he was pronounced dead, per ABC 7. His death was later ruled a homicide by the city's medical examiner, the Times reported. Man Who Put Jordan Neely into Deadly Chokehold on Subway 'Never Intended to Harm' Him, Lawyers Say Jordan Neely. Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty According to the Post, Penny was traveling back to Manhattan after attending classes and was on his way to the gym when the incident occurred. He did not name the school where he is studying architecture, but said he is now taking classes remotely. He was charged for the incident with second-degree manslaughter on May 12, and is currently out on a $100,000 bail, per CNN. When asked what he would say Neely's family after his death, Penny told the Post, "I'm deeply saddened by the loss of life. It's tragic what happened to him. Hopefully, we can change the system that's so desperately failed us." Then asked to detail if he would take action if he were to ever find himself in a similar situation, Penny nodded and told the outlet, "You know, I live an authentic and genuine life. And I would — if there was a threat and danger in the present." Penny also told the Post that he has the support of family and friends since the incident. "My mom is okay," he said. "My sisters understand. They all support me."