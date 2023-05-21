Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely

The former Marine allegedly put Neely into a deadly chokehold while on a New York City subway earlier this month

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 21, 2023 12:55 PM
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
Photo: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock , Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty

Daniel Penny is breaking his silence.

The former marine, 24, who allegedly put Jordan Neely into a deadly chokehold while on a New York City subway earlier this month, spoke out about the ordeal for the first time in an interview with The New York Post.

Telling the outlet that Neely's death "had nothing to do with race," Penny said, "I judge a person based on their character. I'm not a white supremacist."

Though Penny told the Post he could not go into detail about the events that transpired on the day of Neely's death because of his pending case, he did say that the incident was not like "anything I'd experienced before," adding, "This was different, this time was much different."

Penny's attorney, Thomas Kenniff, who works with the law firm Raiser & Kenniff, also spoke with the Post and said that his client's fellow train passengers can vouch for him. "There are numerous witnesses from all different walks of life who have absolutely no motive to do anything other than to recount what actually happened. They are uniform in their recollection of events," he said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

New York police officers respond to the scene where a fight was reported on a subway train, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. A man suffering an apparent mental health episode aboard a New York City subway died on Monday after being placed in a headlock by a fellow rider, according to police officials and video of the encounter. Jordan Neely, 30, was shouting and pacing aboard an F train in Manhattan witnesses and police said, when he was taken to the floor by another passenger. (Paul Martinka via AP)
Paul Martinka/AP

Earlier this month, Neely, 30, was riding a northbound F train in Manhattan when he began harassing passengers, authorities told multiple news outlets, including ABC 7.

"He starts to make a speech," Juan Alberto Vazquez, who filmed the ordeal, previously told the Post. "He started screaming in an aggressive manner. He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Penny then stepped in to subdue him, placing his arms around Neely's neck. The nearly four-minute-long video filmed by Vazquez shows the two men struggling and other passengers stepping in to hold Neely down, per The New York Times.

Neely, a Michael Jackson impersonator who had a history of mental illness, was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital where he was pronounced dead, per ABC 7. His death was later ruled a homicide by the city's medical examiner, the Times reported.

Jordan Neely is pictured before going to see the Michael Jackson movie, "This is It," outside the Regal Cinemas on Eighth Avenuereetand 42nd St. in Times Square, New York, in 2009.
Jordan Neely. Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty

According to the Post, Penny was traveling back to Manhattan after attending classes and was on his way to the gym when the incident occurred. He did not name the school where he is studying architecture, but said he is now taking classes remotely.

He was charged for the incident with second-degree manslaughter on May 12, and is currently out on a $100,000 bail, per CNN.

When asked what he would say Neely's family after his death, Penny told the Post, "I'm deeply saddened by the loss of life. It's tragic what happened to him. Hopefully, we can change the system that's so desperately failed us."

Then asked to detail if he would take action if he were to ever find himself in a similar situation, Penny nodded and told the outlet, "You know, I live an authentic and genuine life. And I would — if there was a threat and danger in the present."

Penny also told the Post that he has the support of family and friends since the incident. "My mom is okay," he said. "My sisters understand. They all support me."

Related Articles
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
3 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Missouri Nightclub
k
Pregnant Woman and Her Toddler Fatally Shot in What Authorities Believe to be a Murder-Suicide
Kayla Unbehaun
Ill. Girl Found After 'Unsolved Mysteries' Tip & Dad Have 'Long Journey of Healing' After 6 Years Apart
Two missing children: 11-year-old Alfa Barrie & 13-year old Garrett Warren
Search for Missing N.Y.C. Boy, 11, Continues After Friend, 13, Found Dead in Harlem River
Parth Gandhi; Om Moses Gandhi
Utah Doctor Specializing in Psychedelics Kills 16-Year-Old Son in Murder-Suicide Amid Custody Dispute
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Car Chase: Photo Agency Refuses to Hand Over Photos
Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
S.C. Groom Recalls Last Words His Wife Said Before She Was Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver on Wedding Night
Will Swenson, Neil Diamond
'A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical' Star Will Swenson on Befriending Singer: 'My Dad's Going Nuts'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4yyxYdKYIs Brother speaks out after using slingshot to prevent sister's kidnapping UpNorthLive 7.62K subscribers Subscribe 7 Share Download Save 404 views May 17, 2023 A 13-year-old is being congratulated by his community after he stopped his sister's would-be kidnapper, armed only with a slingshot.
Mich. Teen Who Used His Slingshot to Save His 8-Year-Old Sister from Alleged Kidnapper Speaks Out
17yo Shot Outside D.C. High School
Teen, 17, Killed in Shooting Outside of Washington, D.C., High School: Police
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Witnesses Speak Out After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase
Desiree Rivas
17-Year-Old Cheerleader Shot to Death After Leaving House Party: 'Our Hearts Are Broken into a Million Pieces'
97-year-old Gwendolyn Schofield, and 73-year-old Melody Ivie.
Teen Murders 3 Elderly Women in 'Purely Random' New Mexico Shooting: 'Such a Tragic Event'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022
NYPD Says 'Numerous Photographers' Made Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Transport 'Challenging'
Madeline Molina Pantoja
Texas Woman Overheard Arguing with Man Vanished a Week Ago Leaving Phone, Car Keys & Dog Behind
Deven Grey
An Allegedly Abused Woman Who'd 'Had Enough' Killed Her Boyfriend: Was It Murder or Self-Defense?