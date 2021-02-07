Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu Offering $25K Reward to Find Suspect Who Assaulted Elderly Man in California

"The skyrocketing number of hate crimes against Asian Americans continues to grow, despite our repeated pleas for help," Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu said

Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu are offering a reward for information that could help find the suspect who assaulted a 91-year-old man in the Chinatown district of Oakland, California, last month.

An elderly man was walking down 8th and Harrison Streets outside the Asian Resource Center on Jan. 31 when an unidentified person shoved him to the ground. The suspect also attacked a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman the same day, according to ABC 7.

On Friday, Kim and Wu announced on social media that they would be offering a $25,000 reward "for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this man and his accomplices."

"We must do more to help the literally thousands of Americans who have suffered at the hands of this absolutely senseless violence. Please help us bring this criminal to justice," Kim wrote alongside a video of the incident on Instagram.

"The number of hate crimes against Asian Americans continues to skyrocket, despite our repeated pleas for help. The crimes are too often ignored and even excused," he added.

Several actors responded to Kim's post, sharing their reactions to the disturbing video.

"Jesus this is horrible," Henry Golding wrote, while Emily in Paris's Ashley Park added, "Awful."

"This is devastating and repulsive," CNN personality Lisa Ling replied.

Kelly Ripa commented, "Heartbreaking 😞."

In her own post, Gemma Chan wrote, "This is difficult to watch but this is a plea for help. Hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans have skyrocketed. The community is in pain from these completely unprovoked attacks but the crimes are too often ignored and underreported. Imagine if this was your father or grandfather? The victim in the video was 91 years old and the perpetrator attacked two other senior citizens that day. Last week, 84 year old Vicha Ratanapakdee was murdered. These are just a few of many attacks - and they are not limited to the US; in the UK hate crimes against East and Southeast Asians have increased 300% during the pandemic," adding, "Please share, raise awareness and call for government and the media to recognise these as hate crimes and to take action. The violence will only end when the silence ends."

Kim, 52, and Wu, 46, are also working with the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce to help raise awareness about the increase of violence in Asian American communities.

According to Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, there have been an increase in reports of attacks and violent crimes in Chinatown as of late, ABC 7 reported.

Chan said he has collected more than 20 incident reports of robberies and assaults as of last Sunday.

In his own post, Wu said the assault of the 91-year-old man reminded him of the " 84-year old Asian man who was assaulted and died in San Francisco last week."

Outside of Oakland's Chinatown, there have been several assaults targeting the Asian American community ahead of the Lunar New Year on Feb. 12.