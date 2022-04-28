Author Paul Auster's Son, Out on Bail After Baby Daughter's Fentanyl Death, Dies of Drug Overdose

Police sources tell PEOPLE Daniel Auster, the 44-year-old son of novelist and filmmaker Paul Auster, was discovered dead Tuesday from what New York City authorities believe was an accidental drug overdose.

On Thursday, multiple NYPD sources confirmed Daniel's death to PEOPLE.

The accidental overdose occurred less than two weeks after Daniel's April 15 arrest on manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and endangering the welfare of a child charges stemming from his infant daughter's suspicious death last fall.

He had been released on bail after his arrest.

Citing their own sources, the New York Post reports that officials suspect the overdose was unintentional because there were still drugs on him and the dose was similar to what he would normally take.

At press time, it was unclear exactly where Daniel had died.

On Nov. 1, police were called the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, where they found Daniel's 10-month-old daughter, Ruby Auster, unconscious and unresponsive, according to a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department.

She was pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital.

A medical examiner determined that Ruby died from acute intoxication caused by fentanyl and heroin. The Kings County District Attorney's Office had decided to treat her death as a homicide.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by The New York Times, Daniel told police that on the day of his daughter's death, he injected himself with heroin, then laid down beside Ruby for a nap.

The complaint alleges he told police that when he awoke, Ruby was "blue, lifeless and unresponsive," and that he unsuccessfully tried to save her with Narcan.

At Daniel's arraignment on April 17, his defense attorney, John Godfrey, said Daniel was sober after recently completing a drug-counseling program.

Daniel, who battled addiction for much of his life, did not enter pleas to the charges filed against him.