'Dancing Grannies' Make First Public Appearance Since Members Were Killed in Waukesha Parade Tragedy

Three members of the Dancing Grannies dance troupe and one member's spouse were killed when a truck plowed through a Wisconsin Christmas parade on Nov. 21

Even in the wake of tragedy, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies continue to spread joy.

On Nov. 21, more than 60 people were injured — and six ultimately killed — when a speeding SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis.

Among the deceased were three members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a dance troupe for women over 50, and one member's spouse. They were identified as Tammy Durand, 52; Leanne Owens, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Wilhelm 'Bill' Hospel, 82.

Only three days after the tragedy, the Dancing Grannies reached out to the nearby city of Franklin, Wis., and asked to attend their holiday parade — not to perform, but to walk in memory of the ones they lost in Waukesha.

On Saturday, they traveled to Franklin and re-entered the spotlight with linked arms, donning new sweaters that listed their fallen members and read: "Keep on dancing!"

"We really decided that we needed to do this for them," Sharon Millard, who has been a member of the Dancing Grannies for seven years, told ABC 7.

"We did not want those four members to be known as that being their last parade," fellow member Ali Wachter told CBS 58.

Rather, the troupe wanted to walk in the Franklin Christmas parade "to honor them and to show their names," she said. "To show that they were loved and they belong in this group."

"We're out there bringing joy to the world, that's what we do," Jan Kwiatkowski told CBS 58. "It's important that we're out here doing what we do."

Kwiatkowski added that a comment from her grandson after Saturday's parade further inspired the dance troupe to always focus on the silver lining.

"He said, 'Grandma, I'm really glad I came. Seeing all these people reminds me there really are more good people in the world than bad people,'" she recalled. "So if a 12-year-old can do it, we all can."

Darrell Brooks, 39, is accused of driving the SUV that killed six people in Waukesha last month. Authorities announced that he had been involved in a "domestic dispute" prior to the tragedy.

Brooks was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the paradegoers' deaths, and authorities say that he could face additional charges as the investigation continues.