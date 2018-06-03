Dancing FBI Agent Accidentally Shoots Denver Bar Patron While Attempting to Flip: Police

An FBI agent is under investigation after he accidentally shot a fellow patron at a Denver bar while attempting a flip — and video from the dancefloor has since gone viral.

The accident occurred after midnight on Saturday at Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar when an off-duty FBI agent’s firearm dropped from his waistband holster, a Denver police spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE.

“When the agent retrieved his handgun, an unintended discharge occurred [and] another patron was struck by a bullet in the lower leg,” said the spokesperson. “The victim was transported to the hospital with a good prognosis.”

Denver police confirmed that the victim was an adult male who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In video obtained by ABC and local Denver TV station KMGH, the agent can be seen dancing and then doing a backflip when the gun falls from his holster mid-flip. As the agent scrambles to pick up the gun, it appears to go off as he’s picking it up, the video shows.

The police spokesperson says the agent was taken to Denver Police Headquarters and later released to a FBI supervisor. The incident is being investigated by the Denver Police Homicide Unit and charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office, the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the FBI told PEOPLE they cannot comment further on the matter because the accident is still under investigation by the Denver Police Department and it’s a personnel matter for the bureau.