'Dances With Wolves' Actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges in Nevada 

"Nathan Chasing Horse used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions," a Las Vegas police search warrant claimed, reported Associated Press

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 1, 2023 10:27 AM
Las Vegas police work near the home of former actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, who goes by Nathan Chasing Horse, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Authorities raided the home of the former actor Tuesday in connection with a sexual assault investigation Chasing Horse Arrest Nevada, North Las Vegas, United States - 31 Jan 2023
Photo: John Locher/AP/Shutterstock

Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse (Nathan Chasing Horse) is accused of sexually assaulting several Native American women as young as 13 years old.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas Police reportedly raided and searched a home that Chasing Horse shares with his five wives, according to Associated Press, which first broke the story. He was then arrested on charges related to sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and child abuse, added AP.

A 50-page search warrant obtained by the outlet detailed that Chasing Horse was believed to be a leader of a cult known as "The Circle". It also alleged that he used his influence in Native American tribes across the U.S. as a healer and spiritual leader to abuse young victims.

According to the warrant, Chasing Horse had been known as the "Medicine Man" or "Holy Person" by his followers and they believed he could communicate with higher beings.

"Nathan Chasing Horse used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions," the search warrant said, per AP.

Nathan Chasing Horse attends the South Dakota premiere of the HBO film "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee"
Dick Kettlewell/Rapid City Journal via AP

At least six girls across states including Montana, South Dakota and Nevada — where Chasing Horse has resided — have been identified as alleged sexual assault victims by the Las Vegas Police. Some had been as young as 13 when the abuse took place, according to the search warrant.

The sexual assault allegations date back to 2000 and also include an incident where a 15-year-old girl was "gifted" by one of Chasing Horse's wives to him and where he married one girl after she turned 16, per AP.

The search warrant continued that he allegedly recorded some sexual assaults and took bribes from other men to arrange sexual encounters with victims.

bury my heart at wounded knee - Chasing Horse
Alamy Stock Photo

Police originally received a tip-off about Chasing Horse's alleged crimes in October 2022, which kicked off the investigation, AP reported. The outlet added that there were also incidents pre-dating this that allegedly hinted at wrongdoing.

Chasing Horse was reportedly cast out from For Peck Reservation in Poplar, Montana amid human trafficking allegations, the search warrant claimed, per AP.

Las Vegas Police did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for information, while Chasing Horse does not currently have an attorney publicly listed for comment.

Chasing Horse was born in Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota in 1976, per IMDB. He made his acting debut in the Oscar-winning 1990 Kevin Costner-led film Dances with Wolves and went on to appear in several other shows and movies in the 1990s and 2000s including Into the West and Burn My Heart at Wounded Knee.

