California Dance Instructor Accused of Sexually Assaulting 4 Teenage Students

David Mandujano Silvas faces several felony sex crime charges while San Diego investigators believe additional victims or witnesses may come forward

Authorities in California allege a 39-year-old dance instructor sexually abused at least four of his female students.

David Mandujano Silvas is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for an arraignment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A statement from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirms Silvas faces charges of alleged assault with intent to commit rape, sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 and other felony sex crimes.

"In July of 2020, a 30-year-old woman came to the North Coastal Sheriff's Station and reported her former dance instructor had sexually molested her on several occasions," according to the statement.

"She told deputies the incidents started when she was only 12 years old and went on until she was 17," the sheriff's department continues. "She says the abuse occurred at various locations including the Callahan Institute of the Arts."

After the Sheriff's Child Abuse Unit took over the investigation, "detectives identified and located three more victims," according to the statement, which notes that the Encinitas, Calif., dance studio has been closed for several years.

The three girls were between 13 and 16 at the time of the alleged sexual assaults.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The statement contends the abuse occurred at "dance studios, dance meets or competitions, and house parties in San Diego and Los Angeles Counties" from 2005 to 2014.

It was unclear Thursday who is representing Silvas in court.

"While multiple alleged victims have been identified, Sheriff's Child Abuse Detectives believe there are both additional victims and possible witnesses to these crimes," according to the sheriff's office statement.