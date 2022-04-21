Former Brother-in-Law Charged with Murdering Florida Law Professor Dan Markel Amid Custody Battle

The state attorney said "new audio" led to Charlie Adelsona's arrest in connection with Dan Markel's death

The long-running investigation into the 2014 hitman killing of Florida State University law professor Dan Markel took a turn toward his ex-wife's family with the arrest Thursday of the victim's former brother-in-law on murder and conspiracy charges.

Charlie Adelson, whose sister Wendi was engaged in a contentious divorce and custody dispute with Markel when he was shot execution-style in his Tallahassee garage, was indicted Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder, the Leon County State Attorney's office confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Adelson's arrest at his Broward County home comes as his former girlfriend, Katherine Magbanua, is due to go on trial next month on related murder charges after a prior mistrial when jurors were deadlocked. Two others, Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera, previously were convicted of murder in Markel's death.

State Attorney Jack Campbell did not elaborate on Adelson's alleged role in a statement, but referenced a "new audio" of a 2016 recording of a conversation between Adelson and Magbanua in which the two allegedly discuss undercover agents approaching Adelson's mom about Markel's shooting.

"This recording includes statements by Charles Adelson which can be heard clearly for the first time," Campbell said.

Garcia, the suspected triggerman who drove to Tallahassee with Rivera from Miami in a rented vehicle, was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for conspiracy. Rivera pleaded guilty in 2016 to second-degree murder in a plea deal, and was sentenced to serve seven years in prison.

Magbanua has pleaded not guilty.

dan-markel-murder.jpg Luis Rivera, Katherine Magbanua and Sigfredo Garcia

Following Adelson's arrest, his attorney David Oscar Markus said, "Charlie is innocent and the prosecutors have no new information that led to this arrest," according to a text he sent to the Tallahassee Democrat. "The timing sure does stink, doesn't it? On the eve of a long-awaited trial of Katie, this move has the smell of desperation."

Ugly Aftermath of Divorce

The initial arrests of Garcia, Rivera and Magbanua spoke to dark fears among Markel's closest friends and colleagues that the couple's acrimonious split might be a factor in the killing.

Markel, 41, was shot point-blank in the head on July 18, 2014, in the garage of his suburban home after dropping his two young sons off at daycare. He died the next day.

After the couple's breakup two years earlier, Wendi Adelson had relocated herself and the couple's two boys to South Florida, and Markel had gone to court to force them to move back against the wishes of Wendi Adelson's family, according to court documents. A criminal affidavit portrayed the ongoing conflict between Markel and the Adelson family as a possible "motive for this murder."

It had been Wendi Adelson's choice to end her six-year marriage to Markel. In September 2012, "Markel reportedly returned home from a business trip to find his family gone, a majority of the contents of the house missing and the paperwork for dissolution of marriage displayed on his bed," according to a criminal affidavit in the case.

The divorce was granted without a trial in July 2013, a year before Markel's killing. But lingering tension between the two led Wendi Adelson to suggest a theory to police to explain the killing.

"She made the statement that her brother had joked the previous summer about hiring a hit man but instead decided to buy her a television," Tallahassee Police Det. Crag Isom testified during a December 2016 hearing.

Police followed that path into Wendi Adelson's background, and more than two years after the killing, they made their initial arrests in what they portrayed as a murder-for-hire. At that time, police first alleged the link to Charlie Adelson.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Markel was killed while waiting for a hearing to be set on his motion to limit the boys' contact with Adelson's mother, Donna, whom Markel claimed had "made disparaging remarks about him to his sons," according to a 2016 probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

"Investigators believe motive for this murder stemmed from the desperate desire of the Adelson family to relocate Wendi and the children to South Florida, along with the pending court hearing that might have impacted their access to the grandchildren," the affidavit stated.

It adds: "Email evidence indicates Wendi's parents, especially her mother, wanted Wendi to coerce Markel into allowing the relocation to South Florida. Additionally, Wendi's brother Charles reportedly did not like Markel and did not get along with him."

The alleged link tying the Adelsons to the accused killers was first revealed in that same affidavit, in which investigators said Charlie Adelson "was involved in a personal relationship" with Magbanua, who is the mother of Garcia's children and was described as a business associate of Garcia's.

Attorneys Say Focus on Adelson Family Is 'Unsupported Speculation'

The arrests in 2016 led attorneys for Charlie Adelson and Wendi's parents, Donna and Harvey Adelson, to assert the family's innocence.

"There has been a lot of unsupported speculation that the Adelsons had something to do with the murder. That speculation is categorically false," the attorneys said in a joint statement at the time. "To be clear, none of the Adelsons — Wendi, her brother Charlie, or their parents Donna and Harvey — had anything to do with Dan's murder."

Markel's family issued their own statement after Charlie's arrest.

"The Markel family is deeply grateful to the State Attorney's Office, the FBI, and all members of law enforcement for their tireless pursuit of justice," said the statement shared with PEOPLE. "Nearly eight years after Danny's tragic murder, these dedicated public servants continue to fight to honor Danny's memory and to hold accountable all those responsible for his horrific death. On behalf of Danny's family and friends in the Tallahassee community and all over the world, thank you."