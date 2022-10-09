Dallas Woman, 21, Shot to Death Allegedly Over Outcome of Pick-Up Basketball Game

According to the victim's family, the alleged suspect was her friend who acted out of anger over losing a pick-up basketball game to Womack

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 9, 2022 01:29 PM
Dallas Woman, 21, Shot to Death Over Outcome of Pick-Up Basketball Game. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=108980777680739&set=a.108980811014069. Asia Womack
Photo: Asia Womack/Facebook

Asia Womack, 21, was found last Monday evening on a South Dallas sidewalk, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds before she was transported to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department.

According to the victim's family, the alleged suspect was her friend who acted out of anger over losing a pick-up basketball game to Womack. The victim was a known athlete who previously played on her James Madison High School basketball team. The suspect was later identified by police as 31-year-old Cameron Hogg.

"This was supposed to be a friend of Asia's. She's eaten with the man," Asia's mother Andrea Womack told local Dallas station Fox 4 News. "She's fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."

The alleged shooter took his kids and brother home before coming back to the park and shooting Asia five times, the station reported. A nearby surveillance camera possibly captured his car speeding away.

"But this is so senseless," pastor John Delley told Fox 4. "You become embarrassed, basically because a female beat you in basketball."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police have since issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Hogg, according to local station CBS Dallas.

"Detectives are still working the case," Kristin Lowman of Dallas police, according to Fox 4. "No one is in custody at this time. They've been working it since Monday night, trying to find justice for Miss Womack."

Asia's aunt Juanita Smith told local station NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, "I believe in forgiveness, but justice needs to be served."

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to arrest. Witnesses can call 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Related Articles
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders warms up before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens
Washington Commanders Rookie Brian Robinson Hospitalized After Being Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
Kenneth B. Gibbs
2 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Kentucky Homeless Shelter — Suspect, Who Was a Resident, Arrested
Pizza Delivery Driver Fatally Shot as He Stopped to Help 76-Year-Old Gunshot Victim: Police
Pizza Delivery Driver Fatally Shot as He Stopped to Help 76-Year-Old Gunshot Victim: Police
Karen baker killed at atm. photo by https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=711779723218819&set=pcb.711783673218424. Cortney L Eckhoff.
Mother of 4 Shot and Killed During ATM Robbery in N.C.: She 'Was One in a Million,' Son Says
11-Year-Old Allegedly Fatally Stabbed By Mother Before Stabbing Herself
Arrest Warrant Issued for N.M. Woman Who Allegedly Killed Her Son, 11, and Stabbed Herself
Three Korean women shot, injured at hair salon
Police Investigating After 3 Korean Woman Are Shot and Injured at a Dallas Hair Salon
Mishael "MJ" James Auman
N.C. Woman Who Told Police Her Firefighter Husband Died by Suicide Is Charged with Murder
https://www.gofundme.com/f/leevi-maseuli Leevi Maseuli
Dad Shot and Killed in Front of 7-Year-Old Son as They Sat in Car on Father's Day: 'Heinous Crime'
Damari McClendon
N.C. Dad and 4-Month-Old Son Killed in 'Senseless' Shooting, No Arrests Made
Crystal Rodriguez
'She Did Not Deserve to Die': Texas Woman, 18, Killed in Drive-By Shooting While Home Sleeping
Khyara Tay
'Outgoing, Adventurous' N.Y. Girl, 11, Is Fatally Shot by Stray Bullet, Suspects at Large
This image provided by the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department, shows Willy Suarez Maceo. Police in South Florida announced Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, that they have arrested Maceo, 25, a real estate agent, in connection with two shootings that occurred Tuesday night, Dec. 21, about two hours apart.
Miami Real Estate Agent Labeled a Suspected Serial Killer Following Attacks on Homeless Men: Police
Texarkana Texas Police Department
Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Suspect in East Texas Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 9 Injured
De'Avry Thomas
18-Month-Old Pa. Boy Killed in Drive-By Shooting Police Believe Targeted Other Person in Car