Asia Womack, 21, was found last Monday evening on a South Dallas sidewalk, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds before she was transported to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department.

According to the victim's family, the alleged suspect was her friend who acted out of anger over losing a pick-up basketball game to Womack. The victim was a known athlete who previously played on her James Madison High School basketball team. The suspect was later identified by police as 31-year-old Cameron Hogg.

"This was supposed to be a friend of Asia's. She's eaten with the man," Asia's mother Andrea Womack told local Dallas station Fox 4 News. "She's fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."

The alleged shooter took his kids and brother home before coming back to the park and shooting Asia five times, the station reported. A nearby surveillance camera possibly captured his car speeding away.

"But this is so senseless," pastor John Delley told Fox 4. "You become embarrassed, basically because a female beat you in basketball."

Police have since issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Hogg, according to local station CBS Dallas.

"Detectives are still working the case," Kristin Lowman of Dallas police, according to Fox 4. "No one is in custody at this time. They've been working it since Monday night, trying to find justice for Miss Womack."

Asia's aunt Juanita Smith told local station NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, "I believe in forgiveness, but justice needs to be served."

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to arrest. Witnesses can call 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.