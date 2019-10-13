Dallas Woman, 28, Fatally Shot in Her Home by Police Officers Performing a Wellness Call

An African-American woman was shot and killed in her own home by a police officer on Saturday.

Police responded to a welfare call in the 1200 block of E. Allen Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. A neighbor called authorities to report Atatiana Jefferson’s front door was open, according to CNN.

“Responding officers searched the perimeter of the house and observed a person standing inside the residence near a window. Perceiving a threat the officer drew his duty weapon and fired one shot striking the person inside the residence,” the Fort Worth Police Department said in a statement.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Body-camera footage, released by the police and shared by multiple outlets, showed two officers walking around the side of the house as one officer approached a closed first-floor window with a flashlight. After raising his gun, he screamed, “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!”

The officer who shot Jefferson has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to the police department’s statement. He has been with FWPD since April 2018.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price addressed the tragic murder in a statement to CBS Fort Worth.

“Writing a statement like this is tragic and something that should never be necessary,” the statement began. “A young woman has lost her life, leaving her family in unbelievable grief. All of Fort Worth must surround Atatiana Jefferson’s family with prayers, love and support.”

Price promised that Chief Kraus and his staff would be conducting “a complete and thorough investigation.” She also said that the Tarrant County District Attorney Law Enforcement Incident Team office will be involved in the case.