"She was a beautiful person with a glowing personality that will be remembered by many," Leslie Squair Baker's daughter wrote

Dallas PR Exec Was Killed on Memorial Day While Pulling Car into Driveway, Suspect Arrested

A beloved Dallas hospital PR executive who was a married mother-of-two was fatally shot in the driver’s seat of her car in her driveway on Memorial Day.

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with her murder, say police.

On Monday at about 5 p.m., Leslie Squair Baker, 59, was pulling into the driveway of her $1.4 million home on Royalton Drive in the Preston Hollow section of north Dallas when she was shot, the Dallas Police Department says in a statement.

Officers responding to a 911 call about a shooting found Baker sitting in the front seat of the car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, say police.

“Officers pulled the victim out of the vehicle and immediately began performing first aid before the arrival of Dallas Fire-Rescue,” police say.

Baker was rushed to a hospital where she died from her wounds.

On Wednesday, police arrested a juvenile and charged him with capital murder.

He is being held at Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center. It is unclear whether he has entered a plea or retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Detectives made a total of five arrests in connection with the murder, according to CBS 11, which was the first to break the story.

They arrested the suspects after they allegedly stole a black Mercedes in a carjacking Tuesday night, CBS 11 reports. They were arrested after taking police on a high-speed chase.

The suspects used a gun outfitted with a laser pointer to allegedly steal the Mercedes, CBS 11 reports.

Police have not released information on the arrests of the other suspects, according to CBS 11.

In the meantime, Baker’s family and friends are reeling from her violent death.

Her Facebook page is filled with tributes from her friends from every chapter of her life.

"Rest In Peace my sweet beautiful funny friend Leslie Squair Baker," her longtime friend, Cheryl Jackson Cramer, wrote on Baker's Facebook page. "You were loved and admired by all who knew you! You always showed up! Please pray for her family as they navigate the difficult unimaginable grief. We all will miss her terribly."

In a tribute to her mother on Facebook, Baker's daughter, Catherine Baker, wrote, “She was a beautiful person with a glowing personality that will be remembered by many.”

Besides achieving success in her career as the Director of Marketing at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery in Plano, where she worked for more than 20 years, Baker is remembered for her kindness.

“She would be the first one to bring a gift, to send a card, to make a phone call, to send a text message — she made you feel like everybody’s best friend,” childhood friend April Culver told NBCDFW.

“I think that’s part of what radiated through her was her faith and her love of God.”

The Dallas Police Department's Homicide Unit is asking that anyone with information regarding the crime contact Detective E. Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or via email: e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com. They ask that callers refer to case #092727-2020.