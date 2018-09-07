A Dallas police officer has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting a man Thursday night after she mistook his apartment for her own, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from the Dallas Police Department indicates the altercation occurred just before 10 p.m. as the officer — who has not been named — was returning from her full shift.

She was in her full uniform when she entered an apartment that she thought was her own, but was instead the home of 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean, according to authorities.

The Dallas PD news release states that “at some point,” the officer shot Jean inside his apartment and then called the incident into police dispatch.

Jean was rushed to the nearest hospital where doctors unsuccessfully attempted to revive him.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

However, several key details about what happened remain unclear, including: how the officer came to enter an apartment that was not hers, how close the residence is to her actual apartment, how she came to mistake one for the other or what happened in the moments leading up to her opening fire.

It is also unclear if the officer knows Jean, who is a Saint Lucia native.

PEOPLE’s attempts to reach Jean’s relatives were unsuccessful on Friday.