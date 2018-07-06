A mother of two shot a man in the head on the evening of Fourth of July when he tried to steal her SUV with her two children inside, Dallas police confirmed.

Michelle Booker-Hicks of Duncanville was at a local gas station when an employee alerted her that a man, later identified as 36-year-old Ricky Wright, was starting to drive away with her car that had her 2-year-old and 4-year-old sons in the back seat.

The quick-thinking parent returned to her car, grabbed a gun from the glove box and shot Wright in the face after he refused to stop.

Authorities said Booker-Hicks’ car crashed into a telephone pole and Wright was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. He is in serious but stable condition, according to police who also said an investigation is ongoing.

Ricky Wright Dallas Police Department

“I proceeded to jump in my backseat and told the gentleman to stop, to get out the car. He would not get out of the car. He turned around and looked at me,” Booker-Hicks told local news outlet Fox4 on Thursday.

“I reached over the armrest to get my glove compartment and that’s when I fired at him once I got the gun from my glove compartment,” said the mother of one, whose children were not hurt in the incident.

She also revealed that she had just recently obtained the gun in order to defend herself, though she does not have a license to carry. (Texas state law allows people to carry guns inside their car even without a license.)

“I wasn’t necessarily worried about my car,” she said. “I was more worried about my kids.

“I had to do what I had to do to defend what was mine, which are my kids,” she told local news outlet NBC5.

Wright has been charged with two counts of unlawful restraint and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

Court records show he has a long list of charges including assault and family violence, arson, theft, making a terroristic threat, resisting arrest, and drug charges, according to Fox 4.