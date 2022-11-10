Texas Medical Examiner Is Murdered at Work by Ex-College Basketball Player Husband, Who Then Kills Himself

A deputy medical examiner was killed on Tuesday in her Dallas office by her estranged husband, who then turned the gun on himself.

Beth Frost, 46, who was a medical examiner at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office, and James "Jed" Frost, 51, were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at about 5 p.m., the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said.

According to the Dallas Morning News, which cites the sheriff's department, another employee who has not been publicly identified was also shot and wounded.

The couple was in the midst of a divorce, according to multiple reports. The Morning News reports the couple married in 2001 and were the parents of a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy.

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price told NBC-DFW that Jed Frost gained access to the second-story office by using an employee entrance to the building.

The Associated Press reports that officers found the pair dead shortly before 5 p.m. after responding to a report of shots fired.

According to her LinkedIn page, Beth Frost had been with the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office since 2020, after coming from the medical examiner in Maricopa County in Arizona. She earned a doctorate from Kansas City University and completed her residency at the University of Kentucky.

Jed Frost had been a basketball player at the University of Missouri from 1990 to 1994. He was a member of the 1993-94 Missouri Tigers team that reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.