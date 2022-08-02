Dallas Man Dies After Getting Shot by the Same Bullet He Used to Shoot Woman, Police Say
Authorities are investigating the unusual death of a man who appears to have been killed with the same bullet he used to shoot a woman.
Byron Redmon died at a Dallas hospital Saturday following the deadly chain reaction shooting.
According to the Dallas Police Department, on Saturday morning around 11:40 a.m. officers were called to a shooting at the 2200 block of Medical District, and discovered a "large amount of blood and a blood trail" leading to an apartment.
However, the responding officers found no one inside the home.
The department was then called to a nearby hospital where a man and woman were undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds after being found in a vehicle.
Investigators determined that they were involved in the apartment shooting.
Redmon died at the hospital. Officers investigating the incident believe the 26-year-old suffered his fatal wound as he shot the woman during a domestic dispute.
The woman was shot in the neck and that bullet then "exited and hit Redmon in the leg," according to the police department. The investigation is ongoing.
The woman, who has not been identified, was treated at the same hospital and released later that day, according to WFAA.
DPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.