“She would rather kill herself than let this man kill her,” Daisy Coleman's friend tells PEOPLE

Before Her Death, Daisy Coleman Said She Was Being Stalked and Harassed by Man She Knew

Prior to Daisy Coleman's death by suicide on Tuesday, she had been stalked and harassed by a man for months, two friends of the 23-year-old's tell PEOPLE.

Coleman was a subject of the 2016 documentary Audrie & Daisy, which focused in part on her sexual assault allegation and the ensuing harassment she received. She subsequently became a prominent advocate for sex assault survivors.

One friend, whose identity PEOPLE is withholding, says, "Every media [outlet] is blaming her suicide on her rape, and ignoring that she was going through so much before her suicide, and not putting any blame on this man for harassing her."

“She would rather kill herself than let this man kill her,” the friend says.

Another friend of Coleman's confirms to PEOPLE that Coleman feared for her life before her death.

PEOPLE viewed messages Coleman posted to Twitter and Facebook that were viewable only to her followers. In them, she writes she contacted police about alleged repeated stalking and harassment by the same man, which, according to her, had occurred since December.

John Romero, the public information officer for the Lakewood, Colo., police, would not reveal whether Coleman had filed any police reports in the months preceding her death, citing an ongoing investigation.

Romero tells PEOPLE Coleman likely died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

PEOPLE is withholding the first name of the man Coleman said was stalking her. His identity could not be confirmed.

On the day of her death, Coleman wrote a Twitter post expressing fear about leaving her house to walk her dogs or go to work. She wrote she was not eating or sleeping well because she was so alarmed by the alleged ongoing harassment.

In a Facebook post before her death, Coleman alleged the man had shown up at her house repeatedly and pounded on her door. She also wrote she believed he had managed to steal keys to her apartment and had tried to directly access her apartment.

In that Facebook post, Coleman wrote that she was temporarily looking for a new place to live in order to protect her own safety.

"She was so scared, she wanted to move," her friend says.

Coleman also said in her posts that the alleged stalker had created new, false phone numbers in order to reach her, and that he’d posted her phone number on Craigslist, without her consent, offering sex acts for money.

She also posted a chain of text messages between herself and the alleged stalker, noting how she initially thought he was a lonely person who merely needed a friend.

“All of this is being overlooked and it’s just heartbreaking, because she was begging for help,” Coleman's friend tells PEOPLE.

Target of Small-Town Bullying

Coleman first made headlines when she was just 14. After speaking out about her alleged sexual assault at the hands of a local teen, Matthew Barnett, she became the target of a bullying and "slut-shaming" campaign in her small town of Maryville, Missouri. (Barnett pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment, brought because after the alleged attack, he dumped the intoxicated, unconscious Coleman outside her house, where she lay for three hours wearing nothing but yoga pants and a t-shirt in subfreezing temperatures. Barnett was sentenced to two years probation.)

Coleman openly struggled with her mental health after that and she repeatedly attempted suicide. But things began to shift when she was featured as a primary subject of Audrie & Daisy, which focused on her case as well as California's Audrie Pott, a 15-year-old sex assault victim with a similar story.

In 2017, Coleman -- who also worked as a model and tattoo artist -- furthered her advocacy for survivors by co-founding the student-led organization SafeBAE, which aims to end sexual assault among among middle and high school students.

With the other leaders at SafeBAE, Coleman emphasized the importance of consent, and also encouraged bystander intervention and pushed for federal Title IX protections for students.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to online.rainn.org.