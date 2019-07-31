Dads Identified as Walmart Shooting Victims, Allegedly at Hands of ‘Disgruntled’ Store Colleague

Image zoom Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown (from left) Handout (2)

The victims from Tuesday morning’s shooting at a Mississippi Walmart have been identified as two working fathers.

Anthony Brown, 40, and 38-year-old Brandon Gales were identified as the two Walmart employees who were allegedly fatally shot by a former “disgruntled” store colleague early Tuesday morning, Fox13, CNN and WREG report.

Both men were working at the superstore when Southaven police say 39-year-old Martez Tarrell Abram opened fire.

“These people were doing the same thing that you and I do every day, showing up for work in an attempt to provide for their families, then became the victims of a senseless violent act,” Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore said during a press conference Tuesday.

Brown’s family told Fox13 the father of two was a store manager while Gales’ family said he was a father of three who had been at the company for 16 years and was recently promoted to department manager.

“I didn’t want to believe it when I heard that he got shot. Things like that happen,” Gales’ father told Fox13. “He was a real great kid, a smart kid.”

In a statement released on Twitter, Walmart President and CEO Greg Foran said the “Walmart family is heartbroken by the loss of two valued members of our team.”

Abram was fired from the store on Monday after being suspended Saturday.

He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during a shootout with police in the store’s parking lot. Before being injured, Abram allegedly shot one officer, who was saved by his bulletproof vest.

Abram faces two counts of murder and could face more charges once discharged from the hospital. It is unclear whether he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.