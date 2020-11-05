Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin was "the kindest, most caring and humble person you could meet," wrote a family friend

Dad Who Worked in Ga. Convenience Store to Send Money to Wife and Young Daughter in India Is Fatally Stabbed

With an unemployed wife and their newborn daughter back home in his native India, Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin supported them from afar by sending money he earned while working in a Georgia convenience store.

Very early Sunday, according to police, a fatal stabbing took his life, with three people now under arrest for felony murder and being a party to the crime.

"The incident stems from a dispute between the victim and two of the offenders regarding business dealings," Thomaston police said in a statement posted to the department's Facebook page.

"Those who knew Arif regarded him as the kindest, most caring and humble person you could meet," family friend Imran Ghori wrote on a GoFundMe page seeking donations to help the survivors with expenses. "We would like to help Arif's young family begin to recover from this terrible tragedy as they try to deal with their profound loss."

Police say they were called to a Thomaston address at 1:28 a.m. Sunday and began immediate first aid to the 37-year-old victim, who was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

There were no suspects at the scene, but after what authorities described as "an extensive all-night investigation by TPD investigators, uniform patrol officers and with assistance from the Spalding County Crime Scene Unit," they tracked down two vehicles, evidence and three suspects involved in the incident.

Arrested were Shekar Rao Suryavamsham, aka "Sonni," 36; Gopi Chand Pinnaka, 44; and Laura Joy English, 52, all from Thomaston.

All three are being held at the Upson County jail, police said. Attorneys who might speak on their behalf were not immediately identified, and it was unclear whether they'd entered pleas at this time.