"No child should ever have to endure an experience like this," Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish said of Leevi Matuni Maseuli's killing

Dad Shot and Killed in Front of 7-Year-Old Son as They Sat in Car on Father's Day: 'Heinous Crime'

Father's Day turned tragic for a California family as a dad was fatally shot while in the car with his son, police said.

On Sunday around 8:45 p.m. local time, the Long Beach Police Department was alerted of shots fired at a local intersection. Once officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man who had been shot in his "upper body," police said in a press release. They "performed aid until the Long Beach Fire Department arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died."

The man was later identified as Leevi Matuni Maseuli from Palmdale. He was 30 years old.

Witnesses told police that Maseuli was sitting in his car when he was hit. His 7-year-old son was also in the vehicle with him but was not shot.

"However, he suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment," the department said in its statement. He was later released from the hospital before seeing his mom.

Leevi's sister Shalia Maseuli described the father of two as "an amazing, kind-hearted, loving person."

"My brother Leevi was tragically taken from us on Father's Day. He leaves behind two children, Leevi Jr "LJ" age 7 and Kalia age 1," Shalia wrote on a GoFundMe launched to raise money for his funeral expenses as well as provide a cash reward for information that would lead to the shooter's arrest and prosecution.

"He was a son, brother, father, and uncle. He is so very loved and will be forever missed," Shalia added.

So far, police have no description of the suspect and have not confirmed a motive.

"To commit such a heinous crime in any circumstance is unacceptable, but to do so on Father's Day in front of the victim's child is even more disgraceful," Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeishsaid of the killing.

"This blatant disregard for our community will not go unanswered and our investigators are working diligently to identify anyone involved in the victim's death.

"No child should ever have to endure an experience like this and I am asking the public to please speak up with any information, no matter how small, that could help us find those responsible for this callous act of violence."

Anyone with information should contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard and Jesus Espinoza at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).